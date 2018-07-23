Toronto Mass Shooter Identified!

Update at the end

The media has been very slow and extremely reluctant to identify the mass shooter in Toronto, a lovely place that is quickly becoming the terror capital of Canada. The shooting took place on Sunday night.

A total of 15 victims were shot—two of the victims died as well as the suspect. The deceased are identified as Reese Fallon, 18, and an unidentified 10-year-old girl. It is unclear whether the gunman was killed by police or took his own life.

Thirteen people remain in the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

The police engaged the suspect and the killer fled after an exchange of gunfire. He was found dead on a nearby street shortly thereafter.

The killer, now identified as 29-year old Faisal Hussain of Toronto, walked down several streets, firing into groups of people and into restaurants.

Police are investigating to determine a motive. Hussein’s family said he had mental issues. This will be described as a gun crime no doubt.

WARNING! GRAPHIC VIDEO

UPDATE

Police have not ruled out terrorism but continue to explore possible motives. Toronto Mayor John Tory isn’t waiting for answers, he is calling for complete disarmament.Despite strict gun control, the mayor says “nobody needs a gun”.

Mayor John Tory was cited in the National Post as not only calling the shooting that killed two people and wounded 13 others an “unspeakable” act, but adding that the city needs even tighter restrictions on guns.

“Why does anyone in this city need to have a gun at all?” he said, going on to claim that total disarmament would be worth it if it prevented a single mass shooting.

“I know answering questions like this won’t fully eliminate tragedies like this, but even if we can prevent one of these incidents, then in my view it is a discussion worth having and having very soon,” he said.

He might prevent one, but a lot more will die because people can’t defend themselves.