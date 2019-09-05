Town Hall News! Horrifying so Far

This climate town hall on CNN this evening is horrifying so far. The only thing more insane than the candidates are the people asking the questions. The candidates are real zealots.

Bernie wants to fund abortions around the world with our tax dollars, Kamala is worried about straws, and Castro wants to brainwash kids.

THE DEMOCRAT CANDIDATES ARE COMMUNISTS

Warren’s Plans Are Terrifying

Warren keeps saying she believes in science. She should say pseudo-science, but not genealogy.

She thinks we have, maybe, 11 years. She’s nuts.

She is very pony. Chief Warren was almost in tears by the end of this segment with a real Native American, but we don’t have the entire clip.

Elizabeth Warren: “…forces bigger than you have taken over.” Narrator: There are no forces bigger than her. pic.twitter.com/PsTmRynvwk — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 5, 2019

Bring on the ribeyes! https://t.co/I4ukXIpYiP — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) September 5, 2019

The woman has more bogus arguments than any of the candidates.

“I think of this as what my mother taught me… you’ve got to clean up your own messes.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is in favor of a carbon tax, says “if you’re going to be spewing carbon into the air…it’s your responsibility to clean it up.”#ClimateTownHall pic.twitter.com/dVvnjkZFb3 — CNN (@CNN) September 5, 2019

Elizabeth Warren wants to have a carbon tax, aka a consumption tax on things you already use REPORT: Carbon taxes of the magnitude suggested in the IPCC report would bankrupt families and businesses and trigger a global economic disasterhttps://t.co/lDTwHATQ1r — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 5, 2019

Harris’s Plan Is Terrifying

A president Harris will see to it that the $93 trillion Green New Deal is put in place by fiat.

She is on top of really important issues like straws.

Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris wants to ban plastic straws, says about paper straws: “If you don’t gulp it down immediately it starts to bend” pic.twitter.com/cnIddUuj1s — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 4, 2019

She will prosecute oil and gas executives. That sounds fascistic.

Kamala Harris would tell the DOJ to go after oil and gas companies #ClimateTownHall https://t.co/whISpn3mhp pic.twitter.com/9brqiroBOq — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 4, 2019

Bernie’s Plan Is Terrifying

Bernie said people will be “a little bit uncomfortable” with his climate change plans. No, Bernie, actually, we will be terrified.

Bernie thinks there are too many people in the world so he wants to fund abortions in poor countries around the world.

Democrat Voter: There are too many humans on earth. Bernie: I agree. We need to fund abortions to poor, third world countries. This is absolutely horrifying. pic.twitter.com/B2SBT053mz — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 5, 2019

Bernie plans to roll back all of the climate deregulations that have given us this great economy.

“Duh!” Bernie Sanders says he will roll back President Trump’s climate change actions #ClimateTownHall https://t.co/lzua7rllgt pic.twitter.com/vbgo9NROCS — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 5, 2019

Andrew Yang’s Plans Are Terrifying

Andrew Yang is good for entertainment value. He wants a buyback program for…wait for it…gas engine cars. He’s also opposed to meat.

Castro Says We Have 11 Years

Castro wants to brainwash children in the schools.

Castro: “Essential” we use public schools to push global warming #CNNClimateTownHall pic.twitter.com/1A4OhV28i5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 4, 2019

And he thinks we have 11 years to live.

Castro awkwardly loses his train of thought, then says “I guess it’s 11 years we have left” before a global warming-induced armageddon pic.twitter.com/uwrCwSULpb — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 4, 2019

WE HAVE BOGUS POLL NEWS FOR YOU

A new worthless poll out of Quinnipiac has Trump losing to everybody.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders over President Trump 51 – 42 percent;

California Sen. Kamala Harris ahead of Trump 49 – 41 percent;

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren tops Trump 49 – 42 percent;

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg edges Trump 47 – 42 percent;

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker by a nose over Trump 47 – 42 percent.

They might as well throw in De Blasio and the other 0%ers.

SLEEPY JOE’S HEADING FOR THE NOMINATION

Chief Elizabeth Warren is closing the gap on sleepy senile Joe Biden. Sleep-her-way-to-top, Harris is nosediving, according to an Economist/YouGov poll released Wednesday.

The poll, taken September 1-3, 2019, among 1500 U.S. citizens (1069 registered voters), found Biden continuing to lead the crowded primary field with 26 percent support from Democrat primary voters.

Warren, however, is closing the gap, coming just five points behind Biden with 21 percent support.

Sen. Bernie Sanders – who has been battling Warren for second place – came in third with 14 percent support.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) has been consistently coming in fourth place, and police-hating Mayor Pete Buttigieg took that position with six percent support. Harris garnered just five percent support – a massive fall from the double-digit numbers she saw following the first Democrat debate.

Harris is five points ahead of loser De Blasio.