TPUSA AmericaFest 2025 & JD Vance Epic Speech

The Turning Point USA AmericaFest held on 12/21/25 was an amazing, wonderful, nation-saving, must-see event. Since most of us could not attend or view it live, this article provides extensive links to many of the best parts.
Vice President JD Vance’s epic AmericaFest speech is plausibly the greatest integrated political and religious discourse in American history. If enough people watched, applied, and united with his insights and admonitions, it could help save millions of people and our constitutional republic.
First, I will provide some introductory links. Next, I will provide links to the JDV full speech. Next, I will give extensive links to many clips from the JDV discourse. Thereafter, I will provide numerous links to clips from many outstanding TPUSA AmFest 2025 speakers.
Other than some of the links to the full JDV speech, all the following links are on the X platform. If you are not active on X, you might miss a high percentage of the factual news. Just following my X account could provide much of what you need to know personally, politically, and spiritually.
Introductory Links:
JD Vance Full Speech Links
JDV Full speech vid on YouTube-1
JDV Full speech vid on YouTube-2
JDV Full speech vid on Facebook (Facebook shadow ban?)
JDV full speech on X with Erica Kirk intro and vids
JD Vance Speech Clips
JDV-Ideology has consequences clip
JDV-Calling out disasters clip
JDV-Christian Nation anchor clip
JDV-By fruits shall know them clip
JDV-Carpenter battling addiction clip
JDV-Outraged at injustice clip
JDV-Free thinkers love country clip
JDV-Wrong to bypass American labor clip
Clips From Outstanding TPUSA Speakers
President Trump-For God and Country (Remote)
Riley Gaines-1-Equal opportunity and safety
Riley Ganins-2-Get Married. Have kids
Riley Gaines-3-Empowerment vs. Emptiness
Riley Gaines-4-Gender ideology
Donald Trump Jr-1-Calling out villains
Donald Trump Jr-2-No more castrating children
Ann Paulina Luna-Codify Trump’s agenda
Vivek Ramaswamy-To be an American
Benny Jonson-Charlie Kirk legacy
Jesse Watters-1-New Bible study
Jesse Watters-2-She says you look fierce
Tulsi Gabbard-1 God-given freedoms
Tulsi Gabbard-2-Marxism and Islam
Tulsi Gabbard-3-Freedom comes from God
Tulsi Gabbard-4-They don’t want peace
Ben Carson-2-To bring down America
Speaker Johnson-Rights come from God
Byron Donalds-The spirit of power and love
Allie Beth Stuckey-Know them by their fruit
© Copyright 2025 Gene Van Shaar
Gene Van Shaar has spent a lifetime studying, teaching, and writing about freedom, faith, and family. Many of his posts, articles, and chapters are available via https://x.com/genevanshaar and https://genevanshaar.substack.com.