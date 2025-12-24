TPUSA AmericaFest 2025 & JD Vance Epic Speech

The Turning Point USA AmericaFest held on 12/21/25 was an amazing, wonderful, nation-saving, must-see event. Since most of us could not attend or view it live, this article provides extensive links to many of the best parts.

Vice President JD Vance’s epic AmericaFest speech is plausibly the greatest integrated political and religious discourse in American history. If enough people watched, applied, and united with his insights and admonitions, it could help save millions of people and our constitutional republic.

First, I will provide some introductory links. Next, I will provide links to the JDV full speech. Next, I will give extensive links to many clips from the JDV discourse. Thereafter, I will provide numerous links to clips from many outstanding TPUSA AmFest 2025 speakers.

Other than some of the links to the full JDV speech, all the following links are on the X platform. If you are not active on X, you might miss a high percentage of the factual news. Just following my X account could provide much of what you need to know personally, politically, and spiritually.

Introductory Links:

The world has no idea how big

Over 20,000 gathered

JDV Arrival

JDV Introduction

JDV Entrance and song

JD Vance Full Speech Links

JDV Full speech vid on YouTube-1

JDV Full speech vid on YouTube-2

JDV Full speech vid on C-span

JDV Full Speech Transcript

JDV Full speech vid on Facebook (Facebook shadow ban?)

JDV Full speech on X-1

JDV Full speech on X-2

JDV full speech on X with Erica Kirk intro and vids

JD Vance Speech Clips

JDV-Ideology has consequences clip

JDV-Stupid Senate rules clip

JDV-Calling out disasters clip

JDV-Stop infighting clip-1

JDV-Stop infighting clip-2

JDV-Love America team clip

JDV-Christian Nation anchor clip

JDV-By fruits shall know them clip

JDV-Talking about 2028 clip

JDV-Rips Walz clip

JDV-Rips puppet losers clip

JDV-After Charlie died clip

JDV-They can’t win clip

JDV-Carpenter battling addiction clip

JDV-God and nation clip

JDV-Rails on the left clip

JDV-If you miss Charlie clip

JDV-Great or evil men clip

JDV War on Christians clip

JDV We need your help clip

JDV-2.5 million results clip

JDV-OK to be White clip

JDV-Outraged at injustice clip

JDV-Sanity at the Border clip

JDV-Free thinkers love country clip

JDV-Wrong to bypass American labor clip

JDV-Christ can transform clip

JDV-Promises clip

JDV-Ending and Creed clip

Clips From Outstanding TPUSA Speakers

President Trump-For God and Country (Remote)

Erika Kirk-Endorsement

Tom Homan-Winning the battle

Riley Gaines-1-Equal opportunity and safety

Riley Ganins-2-Get Married. Have kids

Riley Gaines-3-Empowerment vs. Emptiness

Riley Gaines-4-Gender ideology

Donald Trump Jr-1-Calling out villains

Donald Trump Jr-2-No more castrating children

Ann Paulina Luna-Codify Trump’s agenda

Nate Morris-Charlie’s vision

Vivek Ramaswamy-To be an American

Benny Jonson-Charlie Kirk legacy

Jesse Watters-1-New Bible study

Jesse Watters-2-She says you look fierce

Greg Laurie-God has used it

Tulsi Gabbard-1 God-given freedoms

Tulsi Gabbard-2-Marxism and Islam

Tulsi Gabbard-3-Freedom comes from God

Tulsi Gabbard-4-They don’t want peace

Ben Carson-1-Good vs. Evil

Ben Carson-2-To bring down America

Speaker Johnson-Rights come from God

Byron Donalds-The spirit of power and love

Allie Beth Stuckey-Know them by their fruit

