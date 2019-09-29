Trade War in China Goes Nuclear & US CEOs Undermine the Process

CNBC, citing an unnamed source, reported that the White House is currently considering restricting, if not entirely blocking, U.S. investments in Chinese companies for the foreseeable future.

This would apply to all private investments in the nation, seeking to hedge against American losses that may come as a result of poor “regulatory supervision” by the Chinese government.

The source also suggested President Trump and economic advisers have been seeking more opportunities for leverage against China with the next set of trade negotiations fast approaching.

At the same time, business leaders are in China talking about making the Red Chinese flush with cash so the President can’t hurt them in the trade war. This is as China steals our intellectual property.

Renewed negotiations between Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu will take place in Washington early next month, on October 10th, the Associated Press reported.

According to Bloomberg, the U.S. stock market sank amid initial reports of the Trump administration’s latest plan with regard to the trade war.

Chinese firms trading in the U.S. fared worse, many suffered more than 5 percent tumbles this week.

Chinese currency also suffered, CNBC reported, dropping to 7.15 against the U.S. dollar.

CEOS UNDERMINE THE PROCESS

CEOs are over in China talking about flooding money into their markets to undermine the President. This is despite the fact that China tried to interfere in our election and are doing so again.

These business leaders don’t see how they too will one day be in the President’s position. The Chinese want cash to strengthen their military to one day fight the USA and CEOs are helping them. Watch: