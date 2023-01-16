Tragic: CJ Harris, 31, Dies Suddenly from a Heart Attack

A family member revealed to TMZ that CJ Harris, age 31 years, suffered an apparent heart attack on January 14 in Jasper, Alabama.

On Sunday night, the American Idol star was sent to a local hospital by ambulance but did not survive.

In 2014, he made it to American Idol and impressed the judges with his version of Soulshine (Allman Brothers). He was very talented. CJ sang from the heart.

No matter the cause, this is tragic. He was so young.

People die all the time, and young people die all the time, but we have an excess death issue in vaccinated countries. We have evidence of sudden death from heart attacks potentially tied to the shots. We need to find out if these events are tied to vaccines since it’s a recent problem. The shots (‘vaccines’) are recent also.

We can’t lose people like CJ Harris if there is some way to stop it. We don’t know if he was vaccinated and aren’t saying his death was tied to the vaccine. What we are saying is we shouldn’t say it isn’t either unless we’ve checked it out.

100% Of Kids 14-16 With mRNA COVID Vaccine Induced Myocarditis Had Damaged Hearts At 3-6 Month Follow Up | COVID Vaccines Linked To A 145-Times Increase In Reports Of Menstrual Abnormalities | ETChttps://t.co/MKtOc1MaP4 — James Cintolo, RN FN CPT (@healthbyjames) December 31, 2022

We understand the stories are anecdotal, but could we get some research from autopsies? Why wouldn’t Biden allow that data to be collected and recorded?

BBC Presenter Jennie Gow Suffers ‘Serious Stroke’ at 45https://t.co/C7YeArZ6ux — David Icke (@davidicke) January 15, 2023

The 30-90 days starts after you’re completely recovered. — Dr. Syed Haider (@DrSyedHaider) January 8, 2023

VIA DR. PANDA

Absolutely heart breaking. Air Force Academy Offensive Lineman Hunter Brown Dies Suddenly While Walking to Class @gatewaypundit https://t.co/mOZP1dObRE — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) January 10, 2023

These other student athletes died suddenly within the past week:

Keyonna Garrison, 16 year old NY High School Girls Basketball Star, suffers sudden stroke during gym class.https://t.co/v45MfmMHw5 pic.twitter.com/DnRlAn10NQ — James Cintolo, RN FN CPT (@healthbyjames) January 11, 2023

This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty LEOs passed away suddenly within the last seven days. Officers John Santos, Sean Besarick, and Christopher Davis. May they rest in peace.https://t.co/6GRobC0Eob pic.twitter.com/IHio9Ud8Eo — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 4, 2023

