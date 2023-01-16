Tragic: CJ Harris, 31, Dies Suddenly from a Heart Attack

By
M Dowling
-
92

A family member revealed to TMZ that CJ Harris, age 31 years, suffered an apparent heart attack on January 14 in Jasper, Alabama.

On Sunday night, the American Idol star was sent to a local hospital by ambulance but did not survive.

In 2014, he made it to American Idol and impressed the judges with his version of Soulshine (Allman Brothers). He was very talented. CJ sang from the heart.

No matter the cause, this is tragic. He was so young.

People die all the time, and young people die all the time, but we have an excess death issue in vaccinated countries. We have evidence of sudden death from heart attacks potentially tied to the shots. We need to find out if these events are tied to vaccines since it’s a recent problem. The shots (‘vaccines’) are recent also.

We can’t lose people like CJ Harris if there is some way to stop it. We don’t know if he was vaccinated and aren’t saying his death was tied to the vaccine. What we are saying is we shouldn’t say it isn’t either unless we’ve checked it out.

We understand the stories are anecdotal, but could we get some research from autopsies? Why wouldn’t Biden allow that data to be collected and recorded?

VIA DR. PANDA

These other student athletes died suddenly within the past week:


