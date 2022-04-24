Trailer for ‘2000 Mules’- The Film Will Convince Any Reasonable Person

Dinesh D’Souza released a longer trailer for the upcoming film “2000 Mules.” The documentary covers True the Vote’s video evidence of a coordinated, funded, illegal ballot trafficking network across critical swing states.

The upcoming film highlights research from True the Vote, a conservative election intelligence organization that has compiled evidence of organized ballot trafficking in 6 states: Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Texas. In Georgia for example, True the Vote alleges there were 242 traffickers who made 5,662 trips to ballot drop boxes between the early morning hours of 12 AM and 5 AM, potentially unloading hundreds of thousands of illegally harvested ballots over the course of several weeks.

Writer and Director Dinesh D’Souza said he was swayed by the thoroughness of the data. He concluded that the data was “enough to tip the election.”

The evidence was “systematic, comprehensive, and well-presented enough” to convince any “reasonable person,” D’Souza said.

