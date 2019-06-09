Trans-Actress Tries to Steal Trump Signs From the Wrong Guy

By
S.Noble
-
2

An actress from a crazy FX show ‘Pose’, Indya Moore damaged and attempted to steal a Trump supporters signs. She, who is a trans-man-to-woman, also knocked his Trump hat off. She picked on the wrong guy because he wasn’t giving up his signs and he started pushing the thieves away and got into a tug-of-war with the trans-Ms. Moore.

The person who fought him/her off said, IndyaMoore took my sign because I said was a fan of his show @PoseOnFX, on FX/Disney. Said he “didn’t want Trump supporter’s to be fans of his show”. Can’t we all just get along?

Then Ms. Moore tweeted this hypocritical statement, playing the innocent:

These aggressive leftists can’t see anything wrong in a thing they do. The man is reportedly handicapped and she was dragging off his conveyance.

There isn’t much written about it, but an LGBT mag said the trump supporter attacked her. The fact is that she shouldn’t be stealing and damaging his property. She was the attacker originally.

2 COMMENTS

  2. I haven’t had a problem wearing my Maga hat in LA. I’ve gotten some looks. But if I have a problem, I know some really useful moves from my time in the military, like hitting a person under their front jaw with the palm of my hand, which snaps their neck back and knocks them out. Do it hard enough, it breaks their neck. Another useful move is hit them in the thorax hard.

Leave a Reply