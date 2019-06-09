Trans-Actress Tries to Steal Trump Signs From the Wrong Guy

An actress from a crazy FX show ‘Pose’, Indya Moore damaged and attempted to steal a Trump supporters signs. She, who is a trans-man-to-woman, also knocked his Trump hat off. She picked on the wrong guy because he wasn’t giving up his signs and he started pushing the thieves away and got into a tug-of-war with the trans-Ms. Moore.

The person who fought him/her off said, IndyaMoore took my sign because I said was a fan of his show @PoseOnFX, on FX/Disney. Said he “didn’t want Trump supporter’s to be fans of his show”. Can’t we all just get along?

@IndyaMoore took my sign because I said was fan of his show @PoseOnFX, on FX/Disney. Said he “didn’t want Trump supporters to be fans of his show”. Can’t we all just get along? pic.twitter.com/Bf8VFnwcEL — OperationFlagDrop (@drop_flag) June 8, 2019

Video: Actress from FX TV show ‘POSE’ Indiya tries to steal MAGA banner off Trump supporters on the streets of NYC#SundayMorning #Trump #MAGApic.twitter.com/jFiGxvnvdu — The Daily Civic (@realDailyCivic) June 9, 2019

Then Ms. Moore tweeted this hypocritical statement, playing the innocent:

Hey y'all those of you with varying political opinions who also watch pose… Thank you for loving black trans women, please also love us in real life and make sure the love you have for us reflects your politics because our lives/welfare are at Mercy to your politics/"opinions" — IAM (@IndyaMoore) June 8, 2019

These aggressive leftists can’t see anything wrong in a thing they do. The man is reportedly handicapped and she was dragging off his conveyance.

There isn’t much written about it, but an LGBT mag said the trump supporter attacked her. The fact is that she shouldn’t be stealing and damaging his property. She was the attacker originally.