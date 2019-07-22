Trans agitator organizes topless swim for children, no parents allowed

Jessica Yaniv filed human rights complaints against fifteen female beauticians for refusing to wax her penis and balls. Some have gone out of business because of it.

She is now arranging a swimming session for girls as young as 12 where parents will not be allowed to be present.

Comedian Ricky Gervais to post about the debate.

“How did we get to the point where women are having to fight for the right to choose whether they wax some big old hairy cock & balls or not? It is not a human right to have your meat & 2 veg polished,” tweeted Gervais, who was accused of “transphobia” for defending a woman’s right not to wax male genitalia.

Gervais was getting some grief and he tweeted this:

Not the one that tweet was about. pic.twitter.com/hMP4eVCszN — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) July 21, 2019

How creepy is this?

Yaniv also calls herself one proud lesbian, but she’s a guy. If she’s a lesbian, doesn’t that mean she likes girls sexually?

Yaniv has now organized a “youth all bodies swim” event at the Al Anderson Memorial Pool in Langley, British Columbia. The promotional material for the event states, “Parents and/or caregivers are not permitted in the event”.

Couldn’t believe this was real at first… The trans activist demanding beauticians wax balls also tried hosting a swimming event… …inviting 12 year old girls to swim topless where parents would be barred from attending. pic.twitter.com/VJVHt1imK8 — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) July 22, 2019

I’m going to get this party RESTARTED. July 22nd, 7 PM at the TOL as a delegation. https://t.co/IfLuZA2tiP — Jessica Yaniv (@trustednerd) July 13, 2019

This is wrong, evil, insane.