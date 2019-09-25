Transcript Is Out! No Quid Pro Quo, Trump asked Zelensky to look into Biden

The memo summarizing the transcript of the half-hour conversation between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky in July was made public today.

The conversation began with Trump congratulating Zelensky on his election victory before he veered into the Biden comment.

During the conversation, President Donald Trump asked President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to look into why that country’s top prosecutor apparently had ended an investigation of the business dealings of Joe Biden’s son, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

At no point did he threaten to hold up military aid.

“(Then-Vice President Joe) Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution, so if you can look into it, It sounds horrible to me,” Trump told Zelenskiy during the 30-minute July 25 phone call.

“I heard you had a prosecutor who was very good and he was shut down, which is really unfair,” Trump says on the call, according to the transcript.

Trump then says, “There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, what Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that, so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great.”

Zelenskiy replies that he’s appointing a new prosecutor who will “look into the situation.”

That is the only mention about Biden in the transcript of the call. The call transcript is five pages.

If the President wasn’t concerned about a potential president — Briden — extorting a country, he’d be derelict in his duties. There is nothing wrong here. It’s what he should be doing.