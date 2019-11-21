Transgender wins unlimited access to female locker room, toilets in IL school

A school district held a meeting at Palatine High School in northwest Illinois where board members voted to give unrestricted locker room and restroom access to transgender students, Chicago station WGN9 reported.

The board voted for the decision in a meeting attended by almost 500 people. A female student was holding back tears over the decision as the transgender, a biological male, said, “I’m ecstatic.”

She was upset that her privacy was now gone.

“A student named Nova Maday, a biological male who identifies as transgender, filed a lawsuit in 2017. The lawsuit came after a Department of Education mandate in 2015 forced Palatine High to allow boys like himself into bathrooms and locker rooms with girls. The school tried to strike a compromise, inviting the gender-confused males into girl-designated areas but setting aside a separate, private area for them to use. Maday was not happy with this compromise. He demanded access not just to the girls locker room, but to the exact same area where the girls change. His basic human rights are apparently violated in horrific fashion if he is not able to actually see girls get naked and himself get naked in front of them,” the Daily Wire reported.

IT WON’T STOP THERE

In the U.K., a Christian doctor who refused to use transgender pronouns and refer to a biological male as ‘Madam,’ lost a court case with the judge stating his biblical view of men and women is incompatible with “human dignity.”

We thought that was the biological view as well.