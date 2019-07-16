Transgender wins women’s weightlifting gold & silver medals

Women’s sports are going to disintegrate if men identifying as women keep competing and taking the titles. It’s a worldwide politically correct thing to do and it’s ruining women’s sports.

A transgender female [a biological male] has won two gold medals and a silver in a women’s weightlifting competition in New Zealand.

The Washington Times reports transgenders have conquered women’s sports. Laurel Hubbard, a biological male who identifies as a woman, won two gold medals and a silver medal at the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa.

The 41-year-old weightlifter was born as Gavin Hubbard and reportedly transitioned while in the mid-30s.

According to Caldron Pool, a Christian website that reported the outcome, the woman in second place was Samoa’s Feagaiga Stowers, who won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games last year after Hubbard withdrew with an injured elbow.

This isn’t fair. Am I wrong? It will destroy women’s sports.