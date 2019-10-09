Trey Gowdy Joins President Trump’s Team as Outside Counsel

Former South Carolina congressman Trey Gowdy, who resigned from Congress last year, has joined the President’s team as outside counsel. There were a lot of conflicting reports yesterday, some said he did, some said he rejected the notion, and others said he might join in some capacity. That about covered it.

The left-wing Twitter mob mocked the President, claiming even Trey Gowdy won’t represent him. It seems the mob squad was premature.

Today, multiple news agencies are reporting that Mr. Gowdy has joined the team. Gowdy has been vocal since leaving congress about the obviously illicit impeachment process.

Personally, I want Gowdy to interview — grill — every dirtbag involved in this scam.

Bloomberg reported that “Donald Trump has enlisted former Representative Trey Gowdy to work with the White House team combating the U.S. House’s impeachment inquiry into the president, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.”

“Gowdy rose to prominence leading a special House panel investigating the attacks on an American diplomatic post in Benghazi, Libya, while Hillary Clinton was secretary of State,” Bloomberg stated.

“I am not surprised that the President of the United States called this a phony scandal. I’m not surprised that Secretary Clinton asked, “What difference does it make?” I’m not even surprised that Jay Carney said that Benghazi happened ‘a long time ago.’ I’m just surprised at how many people bought it.”— Trey Gowdy

“As a member of the House Intelligence Committee, Gowdy also helped manage the panel’s investigation into Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election,” the Bloomberg author wrote.

