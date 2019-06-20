Triggered Don ‘I’ll Say Anything’ Lemon Compares Trump to Hitler

Don Lemon was triggered by the big reception President Trump received at his Orlando rally last night, which marked his 2020 campaign launch.

Snowflake Lemon bashed the Trump supporters and called Trump a propagandist and liar. This is the man who told his audiences the missing Malaysian Flight 370 might have been sucked into a black hole.

“If you are a Trump supporter, do you continue to fall for the okey-doke? Do you continue to use as an excuse that ‘everyone is out to get him and everyone is wrong’ and he’s always right? If you’re in the news media, do we continue to allow space for propaganda and lies that we have to go back and correct?”

He wants the President to apologize to the guilty rapists of a Central Park jogger, the Central Park 5. We are certain the President will do that when Hell freezes over.

“For people like me, how this president feels about the Central Park 5 — that can be a life or death issue for people like me,” Lemon whined. “That can be especially a life-or-death issue for those people who spent decades or more in prison…And for demonizing immigrants and talking about sh*thole countries and ‘very fine people on both sides.’ For people of color in the country, it’s a life-or-death issue.”

He’s not demonizing immigrants, another Lemon lie.

Chris Cuomo injected a little sanity into the conversation. “The idea of what you have on TV. You go too far and censor it, because ‘all of it’s a lie.’ But very rarely is anybody all a lie. Even this president. Does he lie a lot? Yes. But not everything he says is a lie.”

The Democrats count his generalizations, his jokes, and differing opinions as lies.

That’s when Lemon compared Trump to Hitler and his supporters to Hiter’s minions. Therefore, if you support President Trump — who recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, rescinded the Iran nuke deal, and recognized Israel’s control of Golan Heights — you must be the anti-Semitic monster who tried to eliminate all the Jews. And, if you support Trump, you are just like Hermann Göring. Lemon said:

“Think about Hitler. Think about any of those people. If you could look back in history, would you say, ‘Well, I’m so glad that person was allowed a platform so that they could spread their hate and propaganda and lies?’ Or would you say, ‘That probably wasn’t the right thing to do to spread that because you knew in that moment that was a bad person and they were doing bad things. And not only were they hurting people, they were killing people.”

Cuomo put the brakes on and said, “That’s a very extreme example.”

Lemon kept it up. President Trump’s rhetoric is comparable to Hitler’s. “For people of color in this country, it is a life-or-death issue,” Lemon said. “So I’m just saying we just need to be careful about having ‘these are standard rules.’ This is not standard. This is not normal.”

Cuomo replied: “Comparing anything to an extreme like Hitler weakens the argument. Because you are taking a guy who says things you don’t like and comparing him to a genocidal maniac.”

While Lemon is calling President Trump racist, it was he who maligned an entire race when he said that white men are the biggest terror threat. Meanwhile, he is engaged to a white man [poor guy].

CNN is the snowflake network. they cut out when the crowd chanted ‘CNN sucks.’ They shouldn’t be so sensitive, they do suck. It’s not as if it isn’t true.