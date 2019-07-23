Troubling! Omar Blows Up When Asked About FGM

During her Tuesday appearance at the Muslim Collective for Equitable Democracy conference in Washington, D.C., Omar was asked by Ani Zonneveld, president of the group Muslims for Progressive Values, if she would condemn female genital mutilation, according to BuzzFeed News. Ms. Zonneveld is a reformer fighting against FGM.

But Omar, who is Muslim, erupted at hearing the question.

SHE WAS APPALLED AND DISGUSTED

She responded by saying the question is “appalling” and she is “disgusted” to be asked if she condemns “al-Qaeda,” “FGM,” and “Hamas,” saying it’s a “waste” of time.

“Should I make a schedule, like, does this need to be on repeat every five minutes?” Omar responded.

Female genital mutilation, also known as female genital cutting and female circumcision, is the ritual cutting or removal of some or all of the external female genitalia. The practice is found in Africa, Asia and the Middle East, and within communities from countries in which FGM is common. UNICEF estimated in 2016 that 200 million women living today in 30 countries—27 African countries, Indonesia, Iraqi Kurdistan, and Yemen—have undergone the procedures.

Omar’s now on record as refusing to say if she’s a communist, pro-al Qaeda, pro-Hamas, pro-Antifa, married to her brother at one time, and now she won’t condemn FGM. She has plenty to say about those issues she feels strongly about.

She responds the same way when anyone asks about her potential immigration fraud.

It’s very troubling that she won’t simply condemn the practice. One obvious reason is she does follow sharia law.