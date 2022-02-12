Truckers “Stand Strong” Despite Threats: Fines, Prison, Truck Seizures, Loss of Licenses

Canadian police began handing notices out to the protesters blocking the Canada-US border at Ambassador Bridge last night. The notices threaten $100,000 fines, a year imprisonment, truck seizures, and a loss of commercial and personal licenses.

Biden called Trudeau and wanted them to use the full weight of the law so the Canadian toadies are doing it.

INTIMIDATION

It’s not only that. The police are intimidating people in their homes over sympathetic social media posts. They’re visiting people who simply commented on Facebook. The police are pretending they want to share information.

The Ontario Provincial Police are allegedly monitoring social media groups for the Freedom Convoy and visiting people’s homes who have commented on Facebook groups regarding the convoy. pic.twitter.com/CqNhsrmaZE — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 11, 2022

TD Bank just agreed to turn over $1.4 million in trucker funds to the Canadian government, but there is $9 million more waiting for them.

GiveSendGo will not comply with an Ontario order. Canadian authorities have no jurisdiction over them. The funds, now totaling over $9 million, will go directly to the truckers who are considering using cryptocurrency to avoid confiscation. Truckers are also considering having the money go directly to suppliers.

TRUCKERS AREN’T GIVING UP YET

Protesters are ignoring it all. They built a professional stage yesterday in Ottawa where they held a concert last night. This is after Ontario Premier Doug Ford introduced tougher fines and possible jail times for protesters behind blockades.

An insurrection is taking place in the streets of Ottawa tonight. pic.twitter.com/n803M4dU0G — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 12, 2022

Are we sure this isn’t a Canada Day celebration in Ottawa? pic.twitter.com/P5No6BDoiP — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 12, 2022

The scene in Windsor, Ontario, Canada 20 minutes after the court injunction went into effect at Ambassador Bridge where protesters are blockading the Canada/U.S. border. pic.twitter.com/Ch38ybD3K7 — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 12, 2022

Current scene at the Ambassador Bridge blockade, where the Freedom Convoy protest continues for a fifth consecutive night halting U.S. border traffic into Canada. Protesters are out in the streets of Windsor, with a state of emergency declared in Ontario pic.twitter.com/9aGX8w6e0x — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 12, 2022

BREAKING: Windsor, Ontario 🇨🇦 Near the Ambassador Bridge, demonstrators carry a banner saying “We Stand Strong, We Stand United, We Stand For Constitutional Freedom” Credit: @aylmerpastor pic.twitter.com/V3v0mLOkKc — Unacceptable Rowan (@canmericanized) February 12, 2022

There’s a blockade at Sarnia as well.

Farmers are blocking the Canada/U.S. border in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada. pic.twitter.com/IkRY7oX3N7 — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 10, 2022

After Premier Doug Ford’s order forbidding further protest at the Ambassador Bridge connecting the US to Ontario, Canada, officially went into effect, more protesters have gathered there than at any point in the past week.pic.twitter.com/nZw2lMDluh — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) February 12, 2022

This trucker has a different point of view but it isn’t just about getting a vaccination as he thinks.

While on my way today to cover the Ambassador Bridge trucker protest, I stopped at a truck stop in Woodstock Ontario, where I met Ted McNeill. He had to take a five hour detour to get his truckload of food into Canada. He shared this message to those protesting COVID-19 mandates. pic.twitter.com/oOJernINIf — Adrian Ghobrial (@CityAdrian) February 9, 2022

Here is another point of view:

This is my friend Peter who is organizing the Ontario convoy . He has a message for Canadian Patriots. Tonight I asked him if he needed anything and he said to me “We just need everyone to take a stand in peaceful protest” Please join 🇨🇦 pls share pic.twitter.com/yQfaOSlpMu — Traditional Canadian Girl 🇨🇦 (@canadiangirls99) February 12, 2022

Tucker’s point of view:

Tucker Carlson blasts Ontario Premier Doug Ford for threatening truckers and freezing their funds: “What you’re showing is that you’re impotent, and that’s why you’re unreasonable.” pic.twitter.com/DxI1w4aRLP — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 12, 2022

Some of the kids have had enough.

EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Students at a Chicago suburb Stevenson High School staged a walkout against the mask mandate school policy this morning. Recently, an Illinois judge struck down the Governor’s executive order that mandated wearing masks in Illinois schools. pic.twitter.com/fEmTZuDay1 — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 11, 2022

