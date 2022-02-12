Truckers “Stand Strong” Despite Threats: Fines, Prison, Truck Seizures, Loss of Licenses

M Dowling
4

Canadian police began handing notices out to the protesters blocking the Canada-US border at Ambassador Bridge last night. The notices threaten $100,000 fines, a year imprisonment, truck seizures, and a loss of commercial and personal licenses.

Biden called Trudeau and wanted them to use the full weight of the law so the Canadian toadies are doing it.

INTIMIDATION

It’s not only that. The police are intimidating people in their homes over sympathetic social media posts. They’re visiting people who simply commented on Facebook. The police are pretending they want to share information.

TD Bank just agreed to turn over $1.4 million in trucker funds to the Canadian government, but there is $9 million more waiting for them.

GiveSendGo will not comply with an Ontario order. Canadian authorities have no jurisdiction over them. The funds, now totaling over $9 million, will go directly to the truckers who are considering using cryptocurrency to avoid confiscation. Truckers are also considering having the money go directly to suppliers.

TRUCKERS AREN’T GIVING UP YET

Protesters are ignoring it all. They built a professional stage yesterday in Ottawa where they held a concert last night. This is after Ontario Premier Doug Ford introduced tougher fines and possible jail times for protesters behind blockades.

There’s a blockade at Sarnia as well.

This trucker has a different point of view but it isn’t just about getting a vaccination as he thinks.

Here is another point of view:

Tucker’s point of view:

Some of the kids have had enough.


