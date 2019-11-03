True story! Biden doesn’t know where he is or where he’s going

Joe Biden is still getting confused on the campaign trail and, in some cases, he’s lying. We have recent examples.

In the first clip, Biden says he is in Ohio although he is in Iowa. In the second, he can’t find the audience.

.@JoeBiden says he is in Ohio while campaigning in Iowa

pic.twitter.com/ngVtbOqCdd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 3, 2019

Joe, where are you going?

Joe Biden forget where the audience was and spoke to a screen instead.

At his speaking event in Iowa, @JoeBiden forgot where the camera was and ended up talking to a screen. CSPAN kept cutting away to try and help him out..😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VmB2ayGqC3 — Collin 🇺🇸 (@CollinRight) November 2, 2019

LIES & CONFUSION

Joe Biden confused former Presidents Andrew Johnson and Andrew Jackson In Des Moines during one of his stump speeches.

“Look what happened in Charlottesville,” the former vice president said in Des Moines on Friday, referring to President Trump. “He said there were very fine people on both sides. No president, no president has ever said that, including Andrew Johnson before the Civil War.”

In addition to not knowing that Andrew Jackson served before the Civil War, he continues to lie about what President Trump said about Charlottesville.

In one 16-minute interview with PBS. Biden falsely claimed that wages are stagnant and that he did not know his son Hunter Biden was on the board of Burisma Holdings.

“We’re now in a position where — you know — wages are stagnant,” Biden told PBS News’s Judy Woodruff.

Wages have grown about 3% in three years.

About Burisma, he said, “No one established that he did anything wrong, or that I did anything wrong. Period,” Biden said. “I did not know he was on the board of that company and in fact no one’s asserted on the board that it was illegal for him to be on the board or that he did anything wrong.”

Biden’s own son said they discussed the Burisma board once. That’s what Hunter told the New Yorker Magazine.