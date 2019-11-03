True story! Biden doesn’t know where he is or where he’s going

Joe Biden is still getting confused on the campaign trail and, in some cases, he’s lying. We have recent examples.
In the first clip, Biden says he is in Ohio although he is in Iowa. In the second, he can’t find the audience.
.@JoeBiden says he is in Ohio while campaigning in Iowa
pic.twitter.com/ngVtbOqCdd
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 3, 2019
Joe, where are you going?
Joe Biden forget where the audience was and spoke to a screen instead.
At his speaking event in Iowa, @JoeBiden forgot where the camera was and ended up talking to a screen. CSPAN kept cutting away to try and help him out..😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VmB2ayGqC3
— Collin 🇺🇸 (@CollinRight) November 2, 2019
LIES & CONFUSION
Joe Biden confused former Presidents Andrew Johnson and Andrew Jackson In Des Moines during one of his stump speeches.
“Look what happened in Charlottesville,” the former vice president said in Des Moines on Friday, referring to President Trump. “He said there were very fine people on both sides. No president, no president has ever said that, including Andrew Johnson before the Civil War.”
In addition to not knowing that Andrew Jackson served before the Civil War, he continues to lie about what President Trump said about Charlottesville.
In one 16-minute interview with PBS. Biden falsely claimed that wages are stagnant and that he did not know his son Hunter Biden was on the board of Burisma Holdings.
“We’re now in a position where — you know — wages are stagnant,” Biden told PBS News’s Judy Woodruff.
Wages have grown about 3% in three years.
About Burisma, he said, “No one established that he did anything wrong, or that I did anything wrong. Period,” Biden said. “I did not know he was on the board of that company and in fact no one’s asserted on the board that it was illegal for him to be on the board or that he did anything wrong.”
Biden’s own son said they discussed the Burisma board once. That’s what Hunter told the New Yorker Magazine.
Biden’s biggest Gaff is no laughing matter. It came after SEAL Team 6 had eliminated Osama Bin Laden. They were boarding a chopper in what was to be a a secret destination. Biden revealed they were flying out and the location they were head to. Their chopper was shot down by radical Islamic Terrorists. No one survived Six of our great heroes and their pilot died that day because VP Joe Biden couldn’t think to keep his damn mouth shut. Joe isn’t amusing he’s a serious detriment to our military and our country. A mentally unstable senile old man who should have been removed from office after that tragedy is now, 7 years later running for President.The very thought of it is beyond alarming. Biden is a dangerous threat to our national security and should have his security clearance removed along with along with a preponderance of others who are connected to the Obama administration. Do you want to see heads explode like that helicopter figuratively speaking? President Trump who has the full authority to revoke security clearances and fire the inept and leakers/traitors at his discretion, should start cleaning out the debris left behind by Obama forthwith.