True Story of Obama’s ‘Internment Camps’, Trump’s ‘Concentration Camps’

The President is being accused of separating families at the border but it is happening because of Obama’s ‘catch and release’ policies. It’s not Trump’s policy. Democrats won’t fix it because they are using the issue as a talking point to take over Congress in November. The media is helping them misrepresent the situation.

In fact, Obama’s staff set up “internment camps” and ordered ‘catch and release’. Children were put in cages but no longer. They are sent to very nice centers with trained professionals. It’s not ideal but it’s hardly a bad place. In fact, our DHS website informs illegal aliens how to evade the law safely.

OBAMA’S POLICIES

Democrat congressman admits it.

A Democratic congressman dropped a bombshell on Saturday, admitting during an interview with CNN that the migrant child crisis “was kept very quiet under the Obama administration.”

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) admitted he knew the Obama administration attempted to cover-up the child migrant crisis in 2013 and 2014, which was exposed when a photo of two children sleeping inside a cage went viral.

“It was kept very quiet under the Obama administration. There were large numbers of people coming in. The Obama administration was trying to keep this quiet,” Cueller said.

Senator Marco Rubio blames Barack Obama and he is no fan of Donald Trump’s.

“This is not just some plan to cruelly torture people,” he said during a visit to Sarasota on Saturday. “The Obama administration was just releasing everyone, the parents and the kids, and a significant percentage of the people they released never came back, never showed up for a hearing, never heard from them again.

“And that’s a magnet. These poor people are desperate, and these trafficking groups are telling them, ‘We can take you to America, all you have to do is turn yourself in and you’ll quickly be released and then you’re done.’ And that’s causing more people to come.

“So what the Trump Administration is doing — and the president campaigned on it — they’re not going to release the adults. We’re not allowed to hold the kids by law, and frankly we shouldn’t. There’s no family shelter capability either, so that’s why this is happening.”

Rubio says after the children are released from a temporary shelter, they will be turned over to family members in the U.S. or taken to a foster home.

Obama’s experimental internment camps

In June 2014 when the Washington Post reported that illegal immigrants, “including thousands of women and children, stream into south Texas. It was nine months late when the same paper reported that Obama’s border agents were tossing some of those kids into internment camps as an experiment.

The policy was called the Juvenile Referral Process. he program was the creation of Robert Harris who at the time U.S. Customs and Border Protection commander of the Laredo sector. Harris believed holding certain young Mexicans, believed to be working for cartels in detention serves to get these kids out of the smuggling enterprise.

It was completley lawless and simply based on his own ill-conceived views.

The lies, exaggerations and distortions just keep coming because this is the latest Democrat talking point. The Democrat [Socialist] party will say anything, do anything to win.

The parents are breaking the law. Just as families are separated when parents are arrested, so is the case here. These naysayers want open borders. The cartels are bringing these ‘families’ and children in. Parents are often posing as parents. The parents and the cartels are guilty, not Trump.

First of all, the widely spread story of a mother and a breastfeeding baby being separated never happened. An attorney at the far-left Texas Civil Rights Project spread that story around via CNN. The spokesman for DHS, Carlos Diaz told CNN, “Nothing could be further from the truth and these allegations are unsubstantiated.”

Illegal alien children have a higher standard of living than US poor

Secondly, migrant children who cross into the United States either alone or with adults have a higher standard of living once they are put into federal care than the more than 13 million American children who are living in poverty across the country.

In Fiscal Year 2017, the federal government referred nearly 41,000 unaccompanied minor border crossers to the Unaccompanied Alien Children program which is facilitated by the Office of Refugee Resettlement. Each minor costs the Federal taxpayer $34,660 annually, while the 13 million plus American children in poverty get $24,500 a year.

Overall, about $1.4 billion is spent on unaccompanied minor border crossers every year, which American taxpayers foot the bill for, as Breitbart News reported. This is one of the bedrooms in a child shelter: View more photos of centers here. The lidblog explains that DHS is telling illegals how to come in illegally: If you are an illegal immigrant a criminally trespassing foreigner who is about to sneak in to the United States, there is one website you need to visit. Look at this before you cross the border—that would be the border patrol’s website. In the site’s FAQs it teaches trespassers where they can go to avoid capture by the border patrol. Safety and sanctuary can generally be found at schools, churches, hospitals and protests, where Customs and Border Protection agents are barred under a “sensitive locations policy” from carrying out their duty of enforcing border security. In fact, the agency’s website states that actions at such locations can only be undertaken in an emergency or with a supervisor’s approval. WHAT THE FAR-LEFT DEMOCRATS AND NEVER TRUMPERS ARE SAYING Former Obama-Bush-Clinton CIA and NSA chief Michael Hayden on Saturday compared President Trump’s immigration policies to that of Nazi Germany. He did it in an extremely exaggerated and offensive Twitter post. “Other governments have separated mothers and children,” Harden wrote next to a black-and-white photo of Auschwitz. Let the record show that @GenMhayden considers the hard working men and women of DHS, ICE, and CBP, who put their lives on the line day in and day out, equivalent to the Nazi SS. Disgraceful. https://t.co/rQGTlIZUfo — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 16, 2018 Democratic strategist Dave Jacobson trashed President Trump on CNN, invoking Adolph Hitler. “I don’t think it equates to duct tape by allowing children to be with their families,” Jacobson argued. “Look, bottom line, Donald Trump increasingly looks like Hitler in Nazi Germany, these look like concentration camps.” Then we have fake Republican Michael Steele calling the centers “concentration camps”. The female commentator thinks our country is a democracy, not a Republic. That is an important distinction for these far-left people. MSNBC analysts claim that the Trump administration is currently operating concentration camps. pic.twitter.com/FziiJpO00q — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 15, 2018