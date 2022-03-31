True the Vote: 4.8 Million Mail-In Ballots Were Trafficked in 2020

Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips of True the Vote presented testimony about their investigation into ballot trafficking in Wisconsin’s 2020 election.

This “was not the most secure election ever,” Engelbrecht began. “It was quite possibly one of the least.”

True the Vote estimates that at least 7% of all mail-in ballots–4.8 million nationwide–were trafficked during the 2020 election. About 138,000 were trafficked in Wisconsin.

“This was an organized crime that was perpetrated on Americans,” Gregg Phillips told citizens gathered at a Wisconsin Assembly hearing this month.

Mr. Phillips said True the Vote uncovered a “nationwide grift around voting” in which not-for-profits orchestrated paid ballot collection, ballot preparation, and harvested ballot delivery operations.

True the Vote purchased 10 trillion cell signals in Arizona, Georgia, Texas, Wisconsin, Detroit, Michigan, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for its investigation.

Engelbrecht concluded by saying that privately-funded drop boxes, mass mail-in ballots, NGOs, enormous amounts of money, and in particular “dirty voter rolls are the gateway to fraud” in our elections. They must be eliminated and the penalties for cheating must be severe, she said.

WATCH:


  1. Quislings are cashing in on the sellout of America.
    There won’t be any opinion poll or voting our way out of this.
    Now that America is of by and for trannies, it is only equitable that they lead the way in saving the 51st state Ukraine.
    The Azovians will give their comrades a warm welcome.
    Forward…to the front lines of Ukraine.
    Yes we can!

  2. The Zuckerborg hive will be kinder and gentler than the white male patriarchy?
    Brave New World on steroids will crank out healthy well adjusted people?
    I’m surprised there isn’t xxx porno on free teevee yet or free hard drugs passed out on street corners but there are several years left for Obiden to destroy it all better.

