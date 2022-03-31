True the Vote: 4.8 Million Mail-In Ballots Were Trafficked in 2020

Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips of True the Vote presented testimony about their investigation into ballot trafficking in Wisconsin’s 2020 election.

This “was not the most secure election ever,” Engelbrecht began. “It was quite possibly one of the least.”

True the Vote estimates that at least 7% of all mail-in ballots–4.8 million nationwide–were trafficked during the 2020 election. About 138,000 were trafficked in Wisconsin.

“This was an organized crime that was perpetrated on Americans,” Gregg Phillips told citizens gathered at a Wisconsin Assembly hearing this month.

Mr. Phillips said True the Vote uncovered a “nationwide grift around voting” in which not-for-profits orchestrated paid ballot collection, ballot preparation, and harvested ballot delivery operations.

True the Vote purchased 10 trillion cell signals in Arizona, Georgia, Texas, Wisconsin, Detroit, Michigan, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for its investigation.

Engelbrecht concluded by saying that privately-funded drop boxes, mass mail-in ballots, NGOs, enormous amounts of money, and in particular “dirty voter rolls are the gateway to fraud” in our elections. They must be eliminated and the penalties for cheating must be severe, she said.

4.8 MILLION ballots trafficked in the 2020 Election 7% of mail-in ballots were trafficked in every Swing State True the Vote has looked in “It’s an organized crime that was perpetrated on Americans” pic.twitter.com/cseftCWhB7 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 31, 2022

In Milwaukee on one day 4 ballot traffickers went to 20 drop boxes pic.twitter.com/gOBCjvYRIT — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 31, 2022

Organized ballot trafficking caught in San Luis, AZ Ballots collected from elderly, gathered in one location to be paid, one trafficker drops off stacks and stacks of ballots pic.twitter.com/4vqnogPYQv — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 31, 2022

Remember TIME Magazine let that cat out of the bag pic.twitter.com/rBUTBl3D30 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 31, 2022

“It was not the most secure election ever. It was, quite possibly, one of the least… “It was planned.” pic.twitter.com/t4c00vBCCj — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 31, 2022

“My Democrat colleagues started their testimony talking about situations in which votes were cast illegally…[and] tried to [say] if a vote came from a voter that was registered…somehow that makes it all right. “If a vote is cast in an illegal process, it’s an illegal vote!” pic.twitter.com/SdttteWZQQ — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 31, 2022

