True the Vote will pull the rip cord on every bit of evidence of voter fraud

By
M Dowling
-
0
182

True the Vote’s Catherine Englebrecht and Greg Phillips are going to publish every single video, every single finding, every single conclusion they have, including the addresses of the stash houses. The information will be released at any moment.

Catherine Engelbrecht said the information would be released after the premiere of Dinesh D’Souza’s documentary “2000 Mules”, which has passed.

The movie is out. In fact, if you want to watch it for free, you can watch it on this link for free. The movie discusses the Democrat-tied stash houses but does not mention any names or locations.

Last night Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips announced they will be releasing all the addresses of the stash houses.

This might explain how a radical Marxist like Rafael Warnock became a senator in Georgia.

Watch the clips:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments