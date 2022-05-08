True the Vote will pull the rip cord on every bit of evidence of voter fraud

True the Vote’s Catherine Englebrecht and Greg Phillips are going to publish every single video, every single finding, every single conclusion they have, including the addresses of the stash houses. The information will be released at any moment.

Catherine Engelbrecht said the information would be released after the premiere of Dinesh D’Souza’s documentary “2000 Mules”, which has passed.

The movie is out. In fact, if you want to watch it for free, you can watch it on this link for free. The movie discusses the Democrat-tied stash houses but does not mention any names or locations.

Last night Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips announced they will be releasing all the addresses of the stash houses.

This might explain how a radical Marxist like Rafael Warnock became a senator in Georgia.

Watch the clips:

True the Vote is going to pull the RIP chord and publish every single finding they have, every single minute of video, every single conclusion EVERYTHING THEY HAVE. FOX NEWS LAWYERS ARE KEEPING THIS OFF OF FOX “Let’s go let’s do this let’s fight!” pic.twitter.com/ke53HeiIUY — Suzy (@Suzy_NotSuzy) May 8, 2022

Greg Phillips from True the Vote discusses some of their findings as seen in 2000 Mules. “There is no question this was organized crime. It was too controlled. There was too much similarity between them all and how they did it, and where the money came from.” pic.twitter.com/ENqEmaRbJJ — Suzy (@Suzy_NotSuzy) May 7, 2022

True The Vote’s Catherine Englebrecht outlines the evidence presented in the new 2020 election documentary ‘2000 Mules’ pic.twitter.com/sUXSyFCGIM https://t.co/MqUeDGsPVt — Blair (@skifflegirl) May 1, 2022

