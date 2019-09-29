Trump Aide Battles with Fox’s Far-Left Opinion Host Chris Wallace

President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Stephen Miller fought off Democrat operative Chris Wallace for an entire segment on Sunday. Wallace wanted to grill him on Ukraine and the fake whistleblower but Miller wasn’t going to let him corner him.

Miller described the whistleblower as a “deep state operative.”

“I’ve worked in the federal government now for nearly three years. I know what the deep state looks like,” he said Sunday to one of Fox News’ resident Democrat hosts, Chris Wallace. “I know the difference between a whistleblower and a deep state operative. This is a deep state operative, plain and simple.”

IF YOU WANT TO KNOW HOW FAR-LEFT CHRIS WALLACE IS, CHECK THIS OUT

Chris Wallace just isn’t a Democrat opinion host masquerading as a journalist, he’s far-left. Listen to Wallace minimize the extreme absurdity of the Green New Deal and call it simple liberal politics in the clip below.

He actually calls the Green New Deal a “heck of a good idea.” You have to be pretty extreme to think it’s a “heck of a good idea.”

Wallace is also the one who raved about the far-left son of a famous communist Pete Buttigieg during the Fox town hall.

He also claimed Justice Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford was “very credible” during her absurd testimony, even though her story was full of holes. He never mentioned any of the inconsistencies.

