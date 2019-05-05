Trump announces new ICE chief, an “American Patriot,” a “true believer”

President Trump announced Sunday that Mark Morgan will be the new director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“I am pleased to inform all of those that believe in a strong, fair and sound Immigration Policy that Mark Morgan will be joining the Trump Administration as the head of our hard working men and women of ICE. Mark is a true believer and American Patriot. He will do a great job!” Trump tweeted.

He is replacing former Acting ICE director Ronald Vitiello, whose removal from the acting ICE director position came simultaneously to DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s departure in a shake-up the President orchestrated to crackdown on illegal immigration heading into the 2020 election season. At the time, Acting Deputy DHS Secretary Clair Grady and Secret Service Director Randolph Alles also resigned.

BARACK OBAMA’S FORMER CHIEF

Mark Morgan was the chief of the U.S. Border Patrol under former President Obama and stepped down a few days after President Trump took office. The new administration made the request.

Mark Morgan, repeating a line from President Trump’s presidential campaign announcement in June 2015, said on Fox News earlier this year that his agents were “apprehending and interdicting pedophiles, rapists, murderers, gang members every single day.”

“I’m outraged that we haven’t fixed this problem. I’m outraged,” Morgan told Fox News. “Who can say that this is a manufactured crisis? Anyone? Anyone left, right? I don’t care who it is — anyone that says this is a manufactured crisis, they are absolutely lying to the American people.”

He has appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show multiple times recently to discuss the president’s desire to build a wall. He can’t understand why anyone would object to the wall.

It wasn’t very long ago when Democrats agreed!