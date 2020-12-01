Trump attirneus respond to Barr claiming no massive voter fraud

Bill Barr told the AP that the FBI found no evidence of massive voter fraud.

Trump’s attorneys responded.

In a joint statement, Giuliani and Ellis wrote:

“With all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn’t been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation. We have gathered ample evidence of illegal voting in at least six states, which they have no examined. We have many witnesses swearing under oath they saw crimes being committed in connection with voter fraud. As far as we know, not a single one has been interviewed by the DOJ. The Justice Department also hasn’t audited any voting machines or used their subpoena powers to determine the truth.

“Nonetheless, we will continue our pursuit of the truth through the judicial system and state legislatures, and continue toward the Constitution’s mandate and ensuring that every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is not. Again, with the greatest respect to the Attorney General, his opinion appears to be without any knowledge or investigation of the substantial irregularities and evidence of systemic fraud.”

Statement of Trump Legal Team on Bill Barr's Comments on Voter Fraud.