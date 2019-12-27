Trump blasts ‘Crazy’ Nancy Pelosi & ‘Do Nothing Democrats’ as ‘Liars’

By
M. Dowling
-
0

President Trump blasted the “Do Nothing Democrats” and “crazy Nancy Pelosi” for trying to “usurp the constitutional role of the Senate.”

Backing up his statement, he wrote, Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States? Got ZERO Republican votes, there was no crime, the call with Ukraine was perfect, with “no pressure.” She said it must be “bipartisan…

He lambasted the “Do Nothing Democrats” as liars, rushing the impeachment because the President is a “threat to National Security” and now refusing to send the articles of impeachment.

The President noted Brad Blakeman’s article stating that “there should be no trial.” He agrees. He quoted Blakeman, I happen to believe as a lawyer that the charges are defective, they don’t meet the Constitutional standard of high crimes and misdemeanors, so I would like to see a Motion to Dismiss. At least 51 Republican Senators would agree with that-there should be no trial.

He also slammed Pelosi for not taking care of her deteriorating district.

“Despite all of the great success that our Country has had over the last 3 years, it makes it much more difficult to deal with foreign leaders,” he wrote.

That is the tragedy for the United States and Democrats do not care.

THE TWEETS

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply