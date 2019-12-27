Trump blasts ‘Crazy’ Nancy Pelosi & ‘Do Nothing Democrats’ as ‘Liars’

President Trump blasted the “Do Nothing Democrats” and “crazy Nancy Pelosi” for trying to “usurp the constitutional role of the Senate.”

Backing up his statement, he wrote, Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States? Got ZERO Republican votes, there was no crime, the call with Ukraine was perfect, with “no pressure.” She said it must be “bipartisan…

He lambasted the “Do Nothing Democrats” as liars, rushing the impeachment because the President is a “threat to National Security” and now refusing to send the articles of impeachment.

The President noted Brad Blakeman’s article stating that “there should be no trial.” He agrees. He quoted Blakeman, I happen to believe as a lawyer that the charges are defective, they don’t meet the Constitutional standard of high crimes and misdemeanors, so I would like to see a Motion to Dismiss. At least 51 Republican Senators would agree with that-there should be no trial.

He also slammed Pelosi for not taking care of her deteriorating district.

“Despite all of the great success that our Country has had over the last 3 years, it makes it much more difficult to deal with foreign leaders,” he wrote.

That is the tragedy for the United States and Democrats do not care.

THE TWEETS

Wow. It’s all a giant SCAM! https://t.co/e7ZCOVe98F — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2019

The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats said they wanted to RUSH everything through to the Senate because “President Trump is a threat to National Security” (they are vicious, will say anything!), but now they don’t want to go fast anymore, they want to go very slowly. Liars! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

Brad Blakeman “I happen to believe as a lawyer that the charges are defective, they don’t meet the Constitutional standard of high crimes and misdemeanors, so I would like to see a Motion to Dismiss. At least 51 Republican Senators would agree with that-there should be no trial.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

…& overwhelming,” but this Scam Impeachment was neither. Also, very unfair with no Due Process, proper representation, or witnesses. Now Pelosi is demanding everything the Republicans weren’t allowed to have in the House. Dems want to run majority Republican Senate. Hypocrites! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States? Got ZERO Republican votes, there was no crime, the call with Ukraine was perfect, with “no pressure.” She said it must be “bipartisan… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

Nancy Pelosi’s District in California has rapidly become one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come to the homeless & crime. It has gotten so bad, so fast – she has lost total control and, along with her equally incompetent governor, Gavin Newsom, it is a very sad sight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

“Nancy Pelosi has no leverage over the Senate. Mitch McConnell did not nose his way into the impeachment process in the House, and she has no standing in the Senate.” Brad Blakeman. Crazy Nancy should clean up her filthy dirty District & help the homeless there. A primary for N? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

Despite all of the great success that our Country has had over the last 3 years, it makes it much more difficult to deal with foreign leaders (and others) when I am having to constantly defend myself against the Do Nothing Democrats & their bogus Impeachment Scam. Bad for USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

“Nancy Pelosi is trying to usurp the Constitutional role of the Senate. The longer this goes on, the more petty, partisan & political it all looks.” @KarlRove @FoxNews Just more of the same from the Do Nothing Dems. Nancy should be helping the record number of homeless in her D! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019