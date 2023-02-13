Trump Called Rhianna’s Super Bowl Show “Single Worst Ever”

M Dowling
Donald Trump let loose on Truth Social after Rhianna’s halftime show. As expected,the media blew his comments up, and he’s being ripped for it.

Rhianna once painted “F… Trump” on a Chevy, so she can hopefully take what she dishes out. She was regaled for that.

Rhianna, expecting her second child, performed energetically.

Rep. Jackson didn’t think she should be doing the show, giving her vulgarities and anti-Americanism.

During what used to be a family show, Rhianna sang “Rude Boy” while crotch grabbing as slews of dancers in odd costumes gyrated. If you think the following lyrics to that song shouldn’t appear here, consider that your children are singing them to her songs.

Some of the lyrics from “Rude Boy”

Come here, rude boy, boy, can you get it up?
Come here, rude boy, boy, is you big enough?
Take it, take it (Yeah), baby, baby (Yeah)

Tonight, I’ma give it to ya harder
Tonight, I’ma turn ya body out

I like the way you touch me there
I like the way you pull my hair
Babe, if I don’t feel it, I ain’t faking, no, no (Oh no)
I like when you tell me ‘kiss you there’
I like when you tell me ‘move it there’
So giddy-up, time to get it up
You say you a rude boy, show me what you got now
Come here right now…

Many of her songs promote bad behavior in youth.

Rhianna, who is from Barbados, has been highly critical of the NFL and is one with Colin Kaepernick in anti-Americanism. She didn’t think much of the NFL, either.

In a 2019 expression of solidarity with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, she told Vogue she had no interest in the Super Bowl gig.

“I couldn’t dare do that,” she said. “For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sell out. … There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

It seems like the NFL has been very good to black players and executives. Rhianna says our institutions are systemically racist.

Her performance received some mixed reviews.


Bob
Bob
28 minutes ago

Probably was the worst ever, I wouldn’t know because I have never seen any of them, ever. I have never watched any football game in my life or any game played with a ball.

GuvGeek
GuvGeek
37 minutes ago

I didn’t watch the Super Bowl, but saw excerpts on the news this morning. I wasn’t impressed and never though much of Rhianna’s music.

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
57 minutes ago

Our junk pop culture gets continually worse. It has an evil purpose.

