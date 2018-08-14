Trump Campaign Fires Back Against Omarosa Who Could Be Wiped Out Financially

President Trump’s campaign organization filed for arbitration on Tuesday against Omarosa Manigault Newman, claiming that she broke a 2016 nondisclosure agreement (NDA) by disparaging the president in her new book and revealing private talks from the ultra-secret White House Situation Room, SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility).

The campaign seeks millions from Manigualt. It’s also an attempt to force her to abide by the agreement, the Washington Examiner reports.

According to a sample of the agreement provided to Secrets, she was required to keep proprietary information about the president, his companies or his family confidential and to never “disparage” the Trump family “during the term of your service and at all times thereafter.”

In a statement, a campaign official said, “Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. has filed an arbitration against Omarosa Manigault-Newman, with the American Arbitration Association in New York City, for breach of her 2016 confidentiality agreement with the Trump Campaign.”

The official added, “President Trump is well known for giving people opportunities to advance in their careers and lives over the decades, but wrong is wrong, and a direct violation of an agreement must be addressed and the violator must be held accountable,” added the official.

SHE COULD BE WIPED OUT FINANCIALLY

Manigault Newman claims that she did not sign a nondisclosure as part of her White House work or in exchange for a 2020 campaign job that did not materialize. However, her signing of the agreement during her 2016 campaign work remains in force because she was with the same campaign organization and it never went out of force, said the campaign.

She admitted this week that she taped people in secret continuously through the campaign and beyond. Omarosa has offered to give her tapes to Robert Mueller and says she taped Ivanka and Jared.

Arbitration demands are typically kept secret and the move by the Trump campaign “takes their fight to a whole new level and could wipe her out financially,” the Examiner reported.

“The campaign is holding her accountable for the 2016 nondisclosure,” a Trump ally said.

On Monday, the President referenced the NDA.

This is the NDA that Omarosa Manigault Newman claims she received after leaving the White House pic.twitter.com/k7DtoQ3myw — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) August 13, 2018