Trump CANCELS Aid While Jeh Says Give Central America MORE $$$$

State Department officials said that President Donald Trump is cutting off all direct assistance to the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala, according to ABCNews.GO.

“At the Secretary’s instruction, we are carrying out the President’s direction and ending FY [fiscal year] 2017 and FY 2018 foreign assistance programs for the Northern Triangle,” a State Department spokesperson told ABC News, referring to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “We will be engaging Congress as part of this process.”

Democrats will scream, but that’s all they ever do.

These three countries are the primary source of migrants to the U.S. For years, the U.S. has sent money and resources in an attempt to stabilize these crime-ridden nations, but they are similar to other third world countries like Haiti — no amount of money seems to matter.

Trump hinted at the cuts earlier on Friday, telling reporters, ”I’ve ended payments to Guatemala, to Honduras, and to El Salvador. No money goes there anymore.”

JEH JOHNSON SAYS GIVE THEM MORE MONEY

Jeh Johnson, Obama’s DHS Secretary, was on ‘Cavuto’ Saturday, and he did agree the situation at the border is a “crisis,” but he claims that the President should not have declared an emergency and he should increase money to these countries. Johnson says the President should just go up to Congress and ask for the money. He wasn’t kidding.

Democrats say there is no crisis while they blame the President for the crisis. When he asks for help at the border, they won’t give it.

Are a number of Republicans also to blame, absolutely. When Paul Ryan was Speaker he would not put money in the budget for the wall or increased security and border agents. Johnson made note of that fact on ‘Cavuto’ and one can’t argue with it.

There are progressive Republicans, but Democrats want open borders and they want criminal aliens in this country. And, they have control of the House and the purse strings. When the President is blamed for the lack of border control by most Americans, Democrats will win key elections and pretend they are the saviors as they drive us into socialism.

HE WILL SHUT THE BORDER DOWN

President Trump said he will shut the border down next week if Mexico and the Central American nations don’t do more. Unfortunately, Mexico claims they won’t respond to threats and some of our border politicians, who have cozy relationships with some sketchy Mexicans, and some other Democrats are echoing Mexico’s claim. They are on Mexico’s side.

Trump is going to do it, just the same.

Jeh Johnson says the answer is to give more money to help all of Central America improve. He claims we don’t give them enough and what we’ve given has made a difference. He failed to provide proof, nor did he explain why this is our problem with a twenty-two trillion dollar deficit. Why should we give money to the thugs running those nations since none of it will be accounted for?

We have a lot of very poor people in this country we need to take care of first.

Meanwhile, six caravans are on the way up, along with the mother of all caravans of 20,000 who will just crash the border and then be quickly released.