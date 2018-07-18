Trump Can’t Come Close to Obama’s ‘Collusion’ with Russia

Rep. Steve Scalise tweeted that President Trump went to the Russia-Putin summit from a position of strength. The representative linked to an article at the Free Beacon. He stuck up for the President, something that takes courage these days especially for Rep. Scalise who nearly died at the hands of a crazed Bernie supporter.

OBAMA’S REMARKABLE UNACCOUNTABLE COLLUSION WITH RUSSIA

He’s right to suggest that Barack Obama always came from a position of weakness. For eight years, the free beacon writes: Russia invaded Ukraine, annexed Crimea [let’s not forget he disarmed the Ukrainians at the same time], propped up Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and interfered in the 2016 election.

President @realDonaldTrump went into this meeting with Putin from a position of American strength to combat Russian aggression, but it’s important to remember how Russia was allowed to get to this point. https://t.co/Fni4HSAAZn — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 16, 2018

The article goes into: the mislabeled reset button, the surrender of the missile defense shield, the START Treaty which the Russians continuously violated while the US abided by it; the infamous hot mic with Obama promising to be more flexible after his next election [on missile defense]; Obama mocked Romney for explaining that Russia was our most dangerous political foe [although the Sentinel would put China first]; Russia annexed Crimea; Russia helped kill a quarter million people in Syria and Russia killed U.S.-backed rebels who he said were terrorists; Russia interfered with our election and Obama said “cut it out”.

Thank you Rep. Scalise.

The Democrats have a talent for projecting their core weaknesses onto Republicans. People buy it. Amazing!

LET’S NOT FORGET THE FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE