Trump Does the Tomahawk Chop & the Chant Can’t Be Stopped! In Australia, Too!

By
M. Dowling
-
0

President Trump and Melania, who were joined by Herschel Walker, did the Tomahawk Chop for the home game last night that went to Atlanta.

It caused the Democrat crazies to explode on social media. They absolutely lost their minds. We’ll only bother with one quote since we couldn’t care less what they think. Brian Stelter tweeted the video of the President doing the chop, saying, “Trump has frequently sought to capitalize politically on such controversies as part of an effort to galvanize White voters who make up much of his political base.”

So, what are you saying Brian, it’s racist? God, these people are ridiculous.

From Florida to Australia, the people are chanting, “Let’s go, Brandon,” and it’s not-so-euphemistic term, ‘F Joe Biden’.

More below, after Australia and Rome chants. How about this ‘We Want Trump” chant:

And in Australia!

And in Rome:

MORE CHANTS

 


