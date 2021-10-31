Trump Does the Tomahawk Chop & the Chant Can’t Be Stopped! In Australia, Too!

















President Trump and Melania, who were joined by Herschel Walker, did the Tomahawk Chop for the home game last night that went to Atlanta.

It caused the Democrat crazies to explode on social media. They absolutely lost their minds. We’ll only bother with one quote since we couldn’t care less what they think. Brian Stelter tweeted the video of the President doing the chop, saying, “Trump has frequently sought to capitalize politically on such controversies as part of an effort to galvanize White voters who make up much of his political base.”

So, what are you saying Brian, it’s racist? God, these people are ridiculous.

Trump does the Tomahawk Chop at The World Series pic.twitter.com/CbtRAVybyB — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 31, 2021

President Trump Doing The Tomahawk Chop At World Series Game 4 pic.twitter.com/q2qPt6REK1 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 31, 2021

From Florida to Australia, the people are chanting, “Let’s go, Brandon,” and it’s not-so-euphemistic term, ‘F Joe Biden’.

There is a “Let’s Go Brandon” banner flying over the Florida-Georgia game. pic.twitter.com/Mg3zl7LmrC — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 30, 2021

Entire stadium (MetLife; New Jersey) chants in a massive roar: “ F$@& Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/xejM97k1XE — Maddashell (@Maddashell1) October 31, 2021

More below, after Australia and Rome chants. How about this ‘We Want Trump” chant:

Washington D.C~

Primarily Black supporters marching and chanting “We want Trump…!” ………..All Eyes Open….. pic.twitter.com/Qh7wh21Le3 — 🔴⚪️💙 DEAN 🔴⚪️💙 (@777DEAN777) October 29, 2021



And in Australia!

Meanwhile in Australia, protesters chant “Let’s Go Brandon” as they march towards the Parliament of Victoria. pic.twitter.com/mU4xHDdQyB — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 31, 2021

And in Rome:

Love this, Italy today with a “Let’s Go Brandon” sign #LetsGoBrandon pic.twitter.com/9TiVtrKGJz — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) October 31, 2021

MORE CHANTS

THE CHANT CANNOT BE STOPPED #FJB pic.twitter.com/TnceqBCGHY — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) October 30, 2021

“F Joe Biden” Chant thousands of municipal workers, FDNY, EMS, SDNY, as they march across Brooklyn Bridge to stop mandates pic.twitter.com/kxN7Pd3KM8 — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) October 25, 2021

Spotted at House votes: GOP Rep. Jeff Duncan of SC wearing a mask with a phrase that Republicans are using in place of F*** Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/0rTSz6LwNV — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) October 26, 2021

Our freshman son is at the UCLA-Utah game. They just flashed “Let’s Go Brandon” on the Jumbotron. 🤣#LetsGoBrandon — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 31, 2021

Related















