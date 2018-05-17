Trump Doubles Down on Lying Anti-Trump Media And MS-13

The anti-Trump media took a quote by the President out of context to make it look as if he called all illegal immigrants ‘animals’. This was during a very productive and public meeting with a host of prominent people asking for help.
The media is gradually taking it back but, for those who only hear soundbites, the intended damage is done.
The quote by President Trump which the media repeated was this:
“We have people coming into the country, or trying to come in — and we’re stopping a lot of them — but we’re taking people out of the country. You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people. These are animals. And we’re taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that’s never happened before. And because of the weak laws, they come in fast, we get them, we release them, we get them again, we bring them out. It’s crazy.”
The next video clip is what C-Span, The Washington Post, The NY Times, Andrea Mitchell, Nancy Pelosi and so many others [see below]] don’t want you to see.
The media and the Democrats deliberately left out the prior discussion which made it clear the President was talking about MS-13 and other monsters. We are getting the worst of the worst coming in with the innocents they traffick.
MS-13 are animals. Their motto is, “Kill, Rape, Control”. On Long Island, where I live, they’re raping young girls, force children into prostitution, torturing people with machetes, forcing young immigrants into crime. Oh, and they behead people too.
They are the people who are among the criminals protected in sanctuary cities.
In this next clip, watch how Nancy Pelosi twisted it. She is basically defending MS-13 and other criminals.
CHECK OUT WHAT THE ANTI-TRUMP MEDIA SAID
These people are sick.
The stink of desperation sets in as they look for ANYTHING to generate their increasingly-unlikely 'blue wave'https://t.co/7aj9xpl0Dg
— Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) May 17, 2018
THE AP TOOK IT BACK
AP has deleted a tweet from late Wednesday on Trump’s “animals” comment about immigrants because it wasn’t made clear that he was speaking after a comment about gang members.
— The Associated Press (@AP) May 17, 2018
TRUMP DOUBLES DOWN
“I am referring to the MS-13 gangs that are coming in. I was talking about the MS-13 and if you look further under the tape you will see that.” President Trump clarifies “These aren’t people, these are animals” comment. https://t.co/souzfNvTGc pic.twitter.com/DwupoA1YmM
— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 17, 2018
If the Left didn’t have lies, they’d have nothing to say.
What a lying sack of shit piece this is…I NEVER have heard of any “raping young girls, force children into prostitution, torturing people with machetes, forcing young immigrants into crime. Oh, and they behead people too.” And I live in San Diego. Close to the border. One of the safes counties in the state. If this were happening, we would see it all over the news. S. Noble…does the S stand for Shit4brains?
Here is one example: In November 2017, MS-13 El Salvadorean gang members lured an unidentified Maryland man to a park on the outskirt of Washington, D.C. They stabbed the man 100 times, decapitated him, cut his heart out, then threw the body into the grave they dug for him.
19-year-old Miguel Lopez-Abrego was arrested and charged with murder.
Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that on April 5, 2018, Stacie Mendoza and Jose Mendoza tortured 70-year-old military veteran Kenneth Coyle, a retired contractor for Naval Air Station Lemoore, to get him to reveal his bank account details and passwords.
Hey Bernie fan, I suggest you go to US Illegal Alien Crime Report, this sh*t is happening, and there is a reason you don’t see it on MSM, because they have people like you watching with Shit4brains !!!! go educate your dumba**
Nothing like clear and convincing evidence that Bernie supporters are incapable of reading a newspaper let alone court dockets or cases. The MS-13 gangs have been the Most violent of gangs going back decades and had been on the rise across the country.
Is the Washington Post good enough for a Bernie supporter.
In November 2011, the Washington Post reported on “dozens of prostitutes, many juveniles, being sold for sex in the Washington area by” MS-13, in a move by the gang to expand its illicit businesses. On June 1, 2012, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia (USAO) detailed the prosecution of 24-year-old Rances Ulices Amaya, who went by the aliases “Murder” and “Blue”. Amaya had been sentenced “to 50 years in prison for recruiting girls as young as 14 from middle schools, high schools, and homeless shelters in Northern Virginia and forcing them to engage [in] commercial sex acts on behalf of MS-13.”
We “could” go on and on and on and on…..
They mostly just torment other immigrants so people like Bernie fan don’t care to find out the truth. They just shoot off their mouths.
I’ve read many articles about MS-13 gang members kidnapping, torturing, and *gang* raping young teen girls. The gangs are also into Satanic rituals & tattooing their victims.