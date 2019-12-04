Trump Family Comes Out to Criticize Scholarly Hack Pamela Karlan

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Melania Trump responded to impeachment witness Pamela Karlan taking a shot at Barron Trump, who is only 13-years-old.

The First Lady tweeted: “A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.”

Karlan was trying to joke at Barron Trump’s expense during the hearing.

While talking about the differences between kings and presidents, Karlan said, “So while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”

Donald Trump Jr. was angry that his brother was mentioned, somewhat mockingly, during the hearing.

The vile View repeated the First Lady’s criticism:

Donald Trump Jr.responded to their comment about “constitutional scholar Pamela Karlan.”

