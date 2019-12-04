Trump Family Comes Out to Criticize Scholarly Hack Pamela Karlan

Melania Trump responded to impeachment witness Pamela Karlan taking a shot at Barron Trump, who is only 13-years-old.

The First Lady tweeted: “A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.”

A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 4, 2019

Karlan was trying to joke at Barron Trump’s expense during the hearing.

While talking about the differences between kings and presidents, Karlan said, “So while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”

It’s not so much the “joke” as the contempt in Pamela Karlan’s voice You can feel the hatred https://t.co/ovzeTCd5Jw — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 4, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. was angry that his brother was mentioned, somewhat mockingly, during the hearing.

Remember only children of Liberals (even the 50 year old children) are off limits. That a 13 year old is fair game for partisan hacks on a national platform shows you all you need to know about the new left and who is now running the ship. https://t.co/DQZNh4hLTf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 4, 2019

The vile View repeated the First Lady’s criticism:

NEW: First Lady Melania Trump criticizes constitutional scholar Pamela Karlan for her comment: “A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics.” https://t.co/7ab20Fbyeu pic.twitter.com/8QO14firux — The View (@TheView) December 4, 2019

Donald Trump Jr.responded to their comment about “constitutional scholar Pamela Karlan.”

You misspelled “Biased Democrat Donor” I get that you hacks would defend that BS over a mother defending her 13 year old child being used for ridicule on national TV because you’re partisan as well, but any other parent sees it for how vile it and you truly are. https://t.co/wGoJY4IJUw pic.twitter.com/T3Jcl1TE2M — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 4, 2019