Trump Flotilla organizer charged with a felony over a menacing text

The Great American Boat Parade broke the Trump flotilla record with over 4,000 vessels. It was wildly successful.

Unfortunately, the man who organized Trumptilla is facing a felony charge and 15 years in prison for a menacing text he sent to an ex-friend who doesn’t like his political beliefs. He won’t get 15 years and he did try to apologize.

He has a prior record for trafficking in marijuana in the late 1990s when he was a youth.

THE STORY

Jupiter resident Carlos Gavidia, who organized the Trump flotilla, is expected to be charged with a felony for sending a threatening text.

Carlos Gavidia, who earned national attention for his “Trumptilla” boat parades, is expected to be charged with sending a threatening text, a felony, to a resident of his former Jupiter country club community after they clashed over politics. That’s according to his attorney, The Palm Beach Post reported on Monday.

Gavidia will surrender at the Palm Beach County Jail on Tuesday morning, said attorney Stuart Kaplan.

The criminal charge would come just days after Gavidia attended President Trump’s Republican National Convention speech on the White House lawn Thursday night.

Gavidia organized the boat parades with his vessel as the centerpiece. He renamed his 42-foot Yamaha Invincible boat “Trump” and wrapped it with a banner containing the president’s name adorned with an eagle and stars.

There are photos of him with Donald Trump Jr. and he’s a committee member of the Trump Victory Finance PAC.

Gavidia says he and his wife were constantly harassed in Admiral’s Cove and recently moved out. He got the idea for the Trumptillas after Admiral’s Cove neighbors complained about his Trump flag on his boat.

“Sometimes I regret even wrapping the boat and starting this nationwide movement because I got a target on my back,” Gavidia said. “Everybody wants to make Trump look bad. Unfortunately, I took a stand and I even took a bigger stand when I got ridiculed.”

Kaplan, Gavidia’s attorney, said that after talking to Jupiter Police detectives he expects his client to be charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury. The charge is a felony carrying up to 15 years in prison.

He Tried to Apologize

Gavidia offered to apologize to the resident who received the text message, but the proposal was rejected, Kaplan said.

“It’s outrageous and really shameful that law enforcement is involved,” Kaplan said. “I think it is being used as a vindictive means to get even with Carlos.”

Gavidia and Kaplan said the Admirals Cove resident making the accusation was an old friend who became angry because of Gavidia’s overt support for Trump. At dinner at the Admirals Cove country club last week, Gavidia said, the resident continued his harassment of him and his wife, Laura, in the restaurant.

This Is What He said

With his wife getting increasingly upset, he said, the couple left the club’s restaurant. At that point, an angry Gavidia texted his former friend.

“I’m like, ‘you are (expletive) with the wrong guy. How dare you (expletive) flip me off and start harassing me and my wife at dinner. I’m coming after you. I’m going to ruin your life,” Gavidia said.

“He is trying to take it like I said I was going to kill him. I was going to post and expose him for the racist that he is and the political taunting he is doing to me.”

Gavidia, a Peruvian native who came to the United States as a toddler, said he has received hate mail from residents of Admirals Cove, one which he shared that said, “America does not need showy trashy brown people like you.”

Gavidia went on the offensive on social media, posting on Facebook that the pending charges were “bogus.” The post had a photo of Gavidia with Trump confidante Roger Stone.

Kaplan and Gavidia identified the Admirals Cove resident who went to law enforcement as Paul Edenbaum. The Post contacted Edenbaum for comment but he directed all questions to the state attorney’s office before hanging up.

He’s Not a Fan of the BLM

Gavidia says he’s harassed by Black Lives Matter as well for his overt support of the President and for some posts.

In May, he posted a photo of the Joker from the Batman film The Dark Knight, writing: “This is what the radical left is trying to position people into FEAR!”

Also on Instagram, Gavidia reposted a video of a man in camouflage with what looks like an assault rifle who says he is “hunting ANTIFA.” Gavidia added the text to the post: “These ANIMALS NEEDED TO BE HUNTED!!”

None of that seems so bad to me, especially compared to what the left says and does to the right.

Now he faces 15 years in prison and the Dem loons can blame Trump.

IN ANY CASE, HIS FLOTILLAS WERE WIDELY SUCCESSFUL AND SO ARE THE CARAVANS, ORGANIZED BY OTHERS

Awesome flyover at a boat parade in the Sunshine State🌞🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gfeqjtIKQZ — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) September 7, 2020

A group of hundreds of Trump supporters is getting ready for a caravan of their own here in Oregon City #Trump #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/EJtkwJlZiT — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 7, 2020

In a Hobby Lobby pic.twitter.com/W4ASl0vqT2 — Kari B (@KariBrekke) September 6, 2020

TRUMP BOAT PARADE! 🛥️ More than 100 Trump supporters formed a flotilla to parade down the Potomac River in Washington D.C. Sunday. It was one of the dozens of boating events scheduled nationwide. » https://t.co/9lWehYjJHa pic.twitter.com/6VF3oAovrr — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) September 7, 2020

Hundreds of boats took part in a flotilla off Humarock Beach in support of President Donald Trump and his 2020 reelection campaign. #Massachusetts pic.twitter.com/F5TJ00DMxM — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) September 5, 2020

Boat Parade for Trump taking place in Seaside Heights New Jersey today! #Trump2020 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vj9Fr5IGco — Karli 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) September 5, 2020

Silent Majority is growing https://t.co/eDJAEE8znv — X22 Report (@X22Report) September 6, 2020