Trump forces abortion provider Planned Parenthood out of Title X

Planned Parenthood is withdrawing from the Title X program that taxpayers fund to the tune of $60 million. They won’t follow the Trump rule requiring them to separate their abortion business from their health care services to obtain funding.

We can all guess why they don’t want people to know how much of their business is for abortion. They are abortionists and don’t do much in the health care sector. They lie about that regularly.

That is $60 billion that can go to actual health care.

Life News reported:

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals late Friday rejected a request from more than 20 states, Planned Parenthood, and the American Medical Association to block new pro-life rules that Planned Parenthood is refusing to follow. Leading pro-life groups have praised the Trump administration for prioritizing women’s health ahead of abortion. This action adds to President Trump’s record of defunding the Planned Parenthood abortion company.

Title X funds are supposed to be used to help low-income women and men receive birth control, cancer screenings and other health care services. While the tax money cannot be used to pay for abortions, it indirectly funds Planned Parenthood’s vast abortion business.

“Planned Parenthood is still open. We are continuing to fight this rule in court,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president of Planned Parenthood. She said the abortion company would do everything it could to make sure that clinics could stay open.

The abortionists plan to keep suing.

The CEO of Americans United for Life isn’t surprised they would push abortion first over women’s health care.

The unborn are happy.

Here’s how it works. We, taxpayers, give Planned Parenthood $1.3 million a day. They kill over 900 babies a day, and use excess cash to pay performers like @MileyCyrus to pose with pink cakes that celebrate abortion to millions of young fans. — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 4, 2019

Oh, and Planned Parenthood was found guilty of Medicaid fraud earlier this month and has to pay $4.3 million. The media is not reporting this and we know why — so do you. [They fund Democrat candidates]

The corrupt organization also has to pay out $3 million to the former director who was fired after reporting an abortionist’s illegal conduct and high complication rates, falsification of affidavits and patient records, incomplete abortions, failure to report rape.