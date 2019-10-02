Trump has to deny report he wanted a moat with alligators, snakes, electrification

The New York Times, a newspaper that once regaled Adolf Hitler, unabashedly claimed the President wanted to kill migrants and their families by way of a dangerous moat filled with alligators and snakes, surrounded by electrified fences, and if that didn’t work, he wanted them shot in the legs.

In March 2019, in the Oval Office, “the president’s zeal to stop immigration had sent him lurching for solutions, one more extreme than the next,” the New York Times reported October 1:

Privately, the president had often talked about fortifying a border wall with a water-filled trench, stocked with snakes or alligators, prompting aides to seek a cost estimate. He wanted the wall electrified, with spikes on top that could pierce human flesh. After publicly suggesting that soldiers shoot migrants if they threw rocks, the president backed off when his staff told him that was illegal. But later in a meeting, aides recalled, he suggested that they shoot migrants in the legs to slow them down. That’s not allowed either, they told him.

That’s nuts. How could anyone believe this? How convenient this was allegedly said “privately” and no one is copping to hearing it.

President Trump declared the press “crazy” on Wednesday. It’s true. They are crazy and hateful. The media is also not believable, especially not the NY Times.

“Now the press is trying to sell the fact that I wanted a Moat stuffed with alligators and snakes, with an electrified fence and sharp spikes on top, at our Southern Border,” he tweeted.