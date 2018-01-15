Trump Hater John McCain Jumps in on the “S***hole” Assault

Open borders, never-Trumper Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) on Friday said President Trump should “respect” that immigrants “from everywhere have made America great.” Of course Trump knows that. He also knows that citizens make America great. The alleged ‘Republican’ senator never cared about the left’s attacks on our Republic but has launched a non-stop assault on President Trump.

“Respect for the God-given dignity of every human being, no matter their race, ethnicity or other circumstances of their birth, is the essence of American patriotism. To believe otherwise is to oppose the very idea of America,” McCain tweeted.

This was in response to Trump’s purported comments about “s***hole” countries, although the President has denied using that word. In any case, Trump certainly wasn’t referring to the people or their race, he was referring to the leadership who destroyed the nation’s living conditions.

It would never occur to the Arizona senator to just once defend Trump or even shut up.

McCain sent off the tweets translating the President’s comments for him through his prism of hate. The Arizona senator also retweeted a link to an article by over-the-top Trump hater Bret Stephens.

John McCain is very involved in the sketchy ‘dossier’ of opposition research passed off as an intelligence document last year.

Fusion GPS founders admitted they helped get the ‘dossier’ to John McCain to get it into the hands of Obama’s intelligence agencies.

The ‘dossier’ is Clinton and DNC opposition research which cannot be verified by the U.S. intelligence agencies, although it was, nonetheless, used at least in part to obtain FISA warrants so the Obama administration could spy on the Trump campaign.

Fusion GPS co-founders Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritch exposed McCain in a New York Times op-ed last week, revealing that they used an “emissary” to aid McCain in sharing the dossier with the intelligence community.

“After the election, Mr. Steele decided to share his intelligence with Senator John McCain via an emissary [unnamed but said to be David Kramer],” the firm’s founders stated. “We helped him do that. The goal was to alert the United States national security community to an attack on our country by a hostile foreign power.”

McCain took the controversial document and passed it to James Comey, then-director of the FBI. The ‘dossier’ was used in the probe of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The ‘dossier’, composed of allegations by Russian Kremlin sources, has not been corroborated. Simpson himself would not confirm any of it.

This information was already leaked by the guardian but it is now confirmed, although we still don’t know what McCain’s full involvement might have been beyond that. For instance, did he know that Hillary and the DNC were behind it? His emissary appears to be David Kramer and he is a Democrat who worked in the State Department under Hillary Clinton.

David Kramer, a former State Department official and a Democrat, was interviewed by the House Intelligence committee Tuesday morning, The Hill reported.

McCain has been missing from the Senate for weeks while the ‘dossier’ information has come out. He might be receiving treatments for his terminal illness.