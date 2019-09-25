Trump-Hating Romney Found the Trump-Ukraine Memo “Deeply Troubling”

Trump-hating Sen. Mitt Romney (Fake Republican-Utah) said on Tuesday that a transcript of a call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is “deeply troubling.”

“I did read the transcript. It remains troubling in the extreme. It’s deeply troubling,” Romney told reporters. “Clearly what we’ve seen from the transcript itself is deeply troubling.”

Romney added: “There’s a process the House is pursuing. The Senate is also looking at the testimony of the whistleblower.”

Did he read the same transcript we read? The most you can say about it is Trump throws caution to the wind when he speaks and says whatever is on his mind. He obviously wants Ukraine to look into their government corruption as it concerns the United States and the Bidens.

It demonstrates far less pressure than Democrats have put on Ukraine. Democrats pressured Ukraine during the 2016 election but Ukraine didn’t seem to acquiesce except, allegedly, in the case of the Bidens. That will now be investigated.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney: The newly released Trump-Zelensky call memo is “troubling in the extreme. it’s deeply troubling.” pic.twitter.com/4hWZ3UgEfH — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 25, 2019

Where Romney gets his “deeply troubling” mantra from, suggesting the Democrats are right to move forward on impeachment, is a mystery.

This is typical Trump and the Democrats overreached. They made decisions without facts or evidence. Romney has no problem with that.

He doesn’t need evidence as long as he can get rid of Trump.

Yes, Trump asked the Ukraine President to investigate possible corrupt influence in the 2016 election and after. And, yes, he told him he would have AG Barr contact him. He also suggested Rudy Giuliani’s involvement, probably since Giuliani has investigated. None of that is impeachable.

The fact is the President should be concerned about collusion and influence in the 2016 election by Ukraine and Democrats. Why is it only a concern if Trump appears inappropriate?

Why aren’t we looking into evidence and documents showing Democrats sought Ukraine’s influence in 2016 and 2018?

There are also reports that Joe Biden set up the Burisma deal [the corrupt Hunter Biden-Ukraine gas company deal] for his son.

SENATOR JOHN KENNEDY GOT INTO A BATTLE WITH CHUCK TODD TUESDAY