Trump & his Org. file abuse of power suit against Cummings as chair

President Trump and his private business are suing House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) in his capacity as Chair and their investigative counsel John Kenny to block a subpoena requesting financial records from the president’s accountant.

The committee and Elijah are on a fishing expedition for something, anything, they can call a crime. The President’s lawsuit states that Democrats have declared “an all-out political war against Donald Trump” and “subpoenas are their weapon of choice.”

Cummings issued the request for 10 years of Trump’s financial records to Mazars USA, a firm used by the president and his businesses.

“Democrats are using their new control of congressional committees to investigate every aspect of President Trump’s personal finances, businesses, and even his family,” the lawsuit reads.

“Instead of working with the President to pass bipartisan legislation that would actually benefit Americans, House Democrats are singularly obsessed with finding something they can use to damage the President politically,” The Hill reports.

“Chairman Cummings has ignored the constitutional limits on Congress’ power to investigate,” the complaint filed by Mr. Trump reads. “Article I of the Constitution does not contain an ‘Investigations Clause’ or an ‘Oversight Clause.’ It gives Congress the power to enact certain legislation. Accordingly, investigations are legitimate only insofar as they further some legitimate legislative purpose,” the complaint reads.

There is “no legitimate legislative purpose.” The Cohen hearing was a “publicity stunt,” and it was aimed at providing a basis for this inquiry. Cohen is a notorious liar who lied during his hearings. He is going to jail for perjury.