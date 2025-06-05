Trump Drops Bombs on Trump: Impeachment and Epstein

President Trump and billionaire Elon Musk traded insults for hours on Thursday. They seem intent on destroying a relationship that has been so consequential for this country.

Trump suggested Musk was suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome and that he’s opposed to Trump’s legislative agenda because of the rollback of the electric vehicle tax credits and the withdrawal of his friend’s name as NASA head.

The trigger was Musk’s very aggressive criticism of Trump’s one big beautiful bill. The bill extends and expands tax cuts while also adding money for border enforcement, and the military. It will be partially offset by reductions in spending on Medicaid, food aid and clean energy taxes credits.

The Medicaid cuts are not to services but to cut able-bodied people from the rolls.

Impeachment

Elon responded to someone on X calling for Trump’s impeachment and Musk agreed.

Trump has put his life on the line, and his ideas are solid. Musk too has put his life on the line.

They are feeding the beast of communism and the beast is preparing to dine on our carcus.

Elon sides with Ian Miles Cheong and agrees Trump should be impeached. Generational crash out. pic.twitter.com/OOtCo9zaOP — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminjlee) June 5, 2025

Epstein Files

In his latest slam, Elon says Trump is in the Epstein files, and that is the real reason they haven’t been released.

“Time to drop the really big bomb,” Musk posted on X, without any evidence. “@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

He followed up shortly after: “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

If Trump doesn’t get this bill through, his agenda goes to Hell.

Trump Posted an Hour Ago

“I don’t mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago. This is one of the Greatest Bills ever presented to Congress.

“It’s a Record Cut in Expenses, $1.6 Trillion Dollars, and the Biggest Tax Cut ever given. If this Bill doesn’t pass, there will be a 68% Tax Increase, and things far worse than that.

“I didn’t create this mess, I’m just here to FIX IT. This puts our Country on a Path of Greatness. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

