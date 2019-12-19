Trump Is Impeached! Democrats have a plan for the Senate trial

Democrats just impeached the President for doing nothing wrong. He becomes the third President in U.S. history to be impeached and the first impeached for strictly political reasons. He was impeached for draining the swamp.

BREAKING: The House votes to impeach President Donald Trump. He is now just the third president in American history to be impeached. https://t.co/cjo9vxzn5G pic.twitter.com/OGuzAPToni — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 19, 2019

President Trump is the only President in American history to be impeached by the grotesque, police-state Democrats for the “crime” of beating back their tyranny in an election. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) December 19, 2019

The President was impeached on Article 1: Abuse of Power Yea – 230 Nay – 197 Present – 1 NV – 3

The President was impeached on Article II: Obstruction of Congress Yea – 229 Nay – 198 Present – 1 NV – 3

THE PLAN TO UNDERMINE THE SENATE

Democrats know they can’t win removal of the President in the Senate but they appear to have a plan to further undermine the process and the Constitution.

California far-left Democrat Rep. Jackie Speier told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday, “I think we’re going to have to call for a mistrial before it ever gets over to the Senate.”

That’s their plan to undermine the process in the Senate.

Democrats are also attacking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, discrediting him and the process. Several of them are insisting McConnell recuse himself. It’s another way to later claim the process was not legitimate.

This is what they do with everything, and it’s why so many people hate the President.

They’re also sneaks. They won’t vote on camera tonight. They don’t want camera shots of each member voting to impeach.

If you want to know how vile the progressive left is, just look at their army.

They support their radical minions from Move On, Women’s March, Daily Kos, Alyssa Milano, Rob Reiner, progressive radicals who seek to destroy every freedom we have. They rallied, allegedly nationwide, to impeach Trump. They’re disgusting. This is what Democrats want for all of us.

Live from NYC: Rally to Impeach and Remove Trump #NotAboveTheLaw https://t.co/DPxh4kFdjz — MoveOn (@MoveOn) December 17, 2019

Thousands show up at the Impeach Trump Rally in Portland! We are ready to ITMFA! We demand accountability! No one is above the law! pic.twitter.com/FJHJTrckF7 — Amie Wexler (@am_wex) December 18, 2019