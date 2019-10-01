Trump Isn’t Allowed to Quote a Legitimate Warning from a Pastor

Pastor Robert Jeffers told the hosts and viewers of “Fox & Friends” on Sunday: “If the Democrats are successful in removing the president from office, I’m afraid it will cause a civil war-like fracture in this nation from which this country will never heal.”

Do you agree with Foxand Friends guest Pastor Jeffers #CivilWar prediction pic.twitter.com/Xg017JQ9Lx — Apple760 (@chaszzsmith1951) September 29, 2019

The President quoted Pastor Jeffers and that set off a firestorm by his critics. He did not say the Civil War as in the one that freed the slaves, he said Civil War-like. Also, he was quoting the pastor, not saying it himself. He was quoting a warning we should all heed.

He’s not incorrect. At least half of America don’t want Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and the Squad taking away our liberties. And, as the Squad and Bernie have said, we are in the midst of a revolution.

So, Pastor Jeffers can’t speak the truth and the President can’t repeat it in a quote???

….If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal.” Pastor Robert Jeffress, @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

Fake conservative Adam Kinzinger found it “repugnant.” Kinzinger is a joke. It wasn’t only Kinzinger. It was many, many well-known and unknown people on Twitter ranting over it.

Brandon Straka, the founder of #WalkAway took the issue on.

Who the hell cares if you’ve visited nations ravaged by civil war? The point that President Trump quoted is CORRECT. If the Dems were 2 unseat POTUS they would not be prepared for what would come next. None of us would take that lying down. It’s time to start thinking, Democrats. https://t.co/6WoSJlMJMA — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) September 30, 2019

It’s very frustrating to watch Democrats say whatever irresponsible thing they want with full media cover, but the President is vilified for quoting a pastor who is issuing a legitimate warning.

These Democrats and loser Republicans better wake up. They keep tempting fate. If Democrats think their peaceful takeover will work, they’re living in dreamland. As for Republicans who don’t support Trump, they’re committing suicide.