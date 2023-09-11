Trump Judge Tanya Chutkan is Unfit for the Bench

by Mark Schwendau

Most people don’t know this, but the judge presiding over the indictment of former President Donald Trump, D.C. Judge Tanya Chutkan, is a former Clinton Lawyer. This story is being scrubbed from the Internet and is now only available in cached pages and from select sources of D.C. in the know.

This Obama-appointed judge is a former Clinton lawyer of the very same law firm that represented Huma Abedin in the Clinton email server investigation. You know, the one where they used a combination of BleachBit software and carpenter’s hammers to destroy devices containing evidence of 33,000 government emails on personally owned portable devices such as phones, pads, and laptop computers?

But wait, it gets much worse when it comes to Judge Chutkan’s involvement in this President Donald Trump conspiracy,

About a month ago, The Benny Show podcast of Benny Johnson featured a noteworthy guest, Kash Patel. Patel is an American attorney, children’s book author, and former government official of the Trump Administration.

Wikipedia notes, “He served as chief of staff to the acting United States secretary of defense under President Donald Trump. A member of the Republican Party, Patel worked at the National Security Council and United States House of Representatives and was previously a federal public defender, a federal prosecutor working on national security cases, and a legal liaison to the United States Armed Forces.”

On the Benny Show, Patel offered bombshell information as to why Judge Chutkan of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia should, at the least, recuse herself from any dealings with former President Donald Trump. Patel notes she was an Obama-appointed judge as well as a political donor but goes on to say that is not a serious issue at all compared to the other things he notes as:

“She was a lawyer with Boies Schiller (Flexner LLP) at the same time Hunter Biden was of counsel there. She was a lawyer at Boies Schiller when Boies Schiller represented Burisma. That’s not even a center stage. (Meaning, that is not even the best part.) This is reserved nosebleed stuff.

She and Boies Schiller represented Fusion GPS, the same corrupt government-affiliated firm that concocted the Steele dossier and paid through the FBI to lie to a federal court to surveil Donald Trump on the original sin unlawfully, Russiagate.

This is why she cannot preside over the Donald Trump indictment. The original case in the matter is Russiagate. It always goes back to it. And her firm has represented that. But she made a misrepresentation to us.”

Mark Levin on the Fox News channel addressed this issue. This is an ‘impossible’ trial date for Trump,” the unfitness of Judge Tanya Chutkan for the bench Sunday night on his show, Life, Liberty, and Levin. He mentioned “The Code of Conduct for United States Justices” and gave examples of how she has violated it repeatedly since Barack Obama seated her on the bench.

OPINION:

People have now noted how Special Prosecutor Jack Smith is guilty of violating President Trump’s First Amendment right of free speech and expression in his questioning of the 2020 Presidential Election results. Now, many people in Congress and in the legal community are questioning Judge Tanya Chutkan’s violation of President Trump’s Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights. This goes to the core of both Smith and Chutkan’s characters, as they both took an oath of office to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America.

They have violated that oath and exposed themselves as the biased partisan hacks abusing our system of justice they truly are.

Both should be disbarred and removed from office if any justice is left in America.

And if you have any doubts about Chutkan, read her own words here, where she takes enough rope to hang herself in comparing the George Floyd riots of 2020 to the unrest at the Capitol in 2021.

“To compare the actions of people protesting mostly peacefully for civil rights to those of a violent mob seeking to overthrow the lawfully elected government is a fake equivalency and ignores a very real danger that the Jan 6 riot posed to the foundation of our democracy.”

Judge Chutkan, you are a gaslighting propagandist unfit to sit on the bench of any court in our land, and all the proof I need is to ask you two questions:

How many lives were lost in the name of George Floyd in the summer of 2020 compared to the single day of January 6, 2021, in your hometown of D.C.?

(Answer: 25 and 1.)

How many millions of dollars in property damage was done in the summer of 2020 around the nation compared to a single day at the Capitol in 2021?

(Answer: $2B and $3M.)

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

