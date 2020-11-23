Trump Legal Team statement about Sidney is only the RNC separating their $$$

Conservative treehouse says the statement by Trump’s Legal Team is only about the RNC not wanting to pay any of Sidney Powell’s bills. So far, that sounds like the most logical reason to us.

The RNC salivated over getting their hands on the Trump donor list with its broad range of small donors and they have. It has been a financial boon for them.

The statement that Sidney Powell is not on the Trump Legal Team is about “who gets paid by the campaign and RNC.”

The campaign and the RNC will not reimburse Sidney Powell for any expenses.

The RNC controllers don’t want any liability or bills for her expenses. Treehouse calls them ‘vultures.’

“That’s all this statement is,” treehouse writes.

“This statement by the Trump Campaign has nothing to do with Donald Trump, it is directly related to those interests who derive financial benefit from the Trump campaign. The same network of vultures exists on the DNC side of the equation and they exploit Bernie Sanders donor files.”

“That announcement is all about money; nothing more.”

Of all the reasons we have heard, some of which we printed here, that sounds about the most apt.

We can all move on now and the Republicans can keep their money.