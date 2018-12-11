Trump Makes a Bold Promise as 3,000 Illegals Flood US Border in 1 Day

The President made a bold promise today, seemingly undaunted by the latest attacks from prosecutors, the media, and Democrats. Never has a President been more under assault and never has one been this courageous in the face of it.

The United States is facing a crisis at the border and the President swears he will stop it.

The Department of Homeland Security nabbed 3,000 illegals in just one day.

Border Patrol is facing a very serious crisis at the border and it is an invasion. In just one day, they caught 3,000 illegals. Those are the ones they caught.

Kevin K. McAleenan, commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said more than 1,100 of those caught either jumping the border or trying to come through a border crossing without permission were children, either traveling alone or with parents, and forced on the treacherous journey.

The U.S., in allowing this, is complicit in causing the harm that comes to these youth. Many of the parents are child abusers.

Some of these so-called children are gangbangers and are much older than they claim.

Watch illegals stuff eight-month-old baby under the border wall.

The costs of these anonymous people to the U.S., many of whom are dependents, and others who wish us harm, are prohibitive.

THE PRESIDENT MAKES A BOLD PROMISE

The 15 billion dollar wall will be far cheaper than uncontrolled illegal immigration as the President has pointed out. With that as a background, the President has responded and made a bold promise.

The President is allegedly weakened as he meets with Democrats today and will have no bargaining chips.

President Trump is meeting with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer about the border wall Tuesday morning. Both Democrats have sworn to offer no more than $1 billion for border security but that can’t be used for a wall.

The President was all but finished, a lame duck, after the Southern District of New York prosecutors suggested the President was involved in committing two felonies as outlined in their sentencing filings of Michael Cohen.

He’s not finished and he’s not proven guilty of anything. The President has come out swinging and shows no signs of weakening as he meets with the Democrat leaders to secure funding for a border wall ahead of the funding deadline.

If the Democrats don’t fund the wall, the President will have the military build the border wall.

In a series of five tweets, he praised ICE and Border Patrol, condemned the open borders policies of the Democrats, and dauntlessly promised the “WALL will get built.”

THE TWEETS

Despite the large Caravans that WERE forming and heading to our Country, people have not been able to get through our newly built Walls, makeshift Walls & Fences, or Border Patrol Officers & Military. They are now staying in Mexico or going back to their original countries……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2018

…..Ice, Border Patrol and our Military have done a FANTASTIC job of securing our Southern Border. A Great Wall would be, however, a far easier & less expensive solution. We have already built large new sections & fully renovated others, making them like new. The Democrats,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2018

….however, for strictly political reasons and because they have been pulled so far left, do NOT want Border Security. They want Open Borders for anyone to come in. This brings large scale crime and disease. Our Southern Border is now Secure and will remain that way……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2018

…..I look forward to my meeting with Chuck Schumer & Nancy Pelosi. In 2006, Democrats voted for a Wall, and they were right to do so. Today, they no longer want Border Security. They will fight it at all cost, and Nancy must get votes for Speaker. But the Wall will get built… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2018

….People do not yet realize how much of the Wall, including really effective renovation, has already been built. If the Democrats do not give us the votes to secure our Country, the Military will build the remaining sections of the Wall. They know how important it is! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2018