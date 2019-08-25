Trump makes obvious remark, stupid media misinterprets it to create a faux controversy

The socialist media has another faux controversy. They claim the President has regrets and second thoughts over raising the tariffs on China when he obviously meant he’d raise them if anything. He might as well escalate, he said, saber-rattling.

While eating breakfast with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson early Sunday morning at the G7 Summit in France, the president was specifically asked by a member of the media whether he boasts “any second thoughts on escalating the trade war with China?”

“Yeah, sure. Why Not … Might as well. Might as well … I have second thoughts about everything,” he replied.

The media is now claiming he never gave it serious thought before leveling the tariffs and never has second thoughts. The soundbite traveled about the leftist media and they are all repeating it like the clucks that they are.

The comment that sent the media into attack mode does not include the word ‘regret’:

Question: “Any second-thoughts on escalating the trade war with China?” President Trump: “Yeah, sure. Why not? Might as well. Might as well.” Question: “Do you have second thoughts about escalating–” Trump: “I have second thoughts about everything.” https://t.co/ZBrhRP4FYu pic.twitter.com/LGUTLueFn4 — The Hill (@thehill) August 25, 2019

Fraudulent conservative Bill Kristol:

Saw video of Trump saying, when asked if he was rethinking tariffs, “Yeah, sure. Why not?….Might as well. I have second thoughts about everything.” What struck me has nothing to do with policy. It’s that Trump seems depressed and demoralized. Does he know it’s all coming apart? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 25, 2019

MSNBC claims he is sending mixed messages.

President Trump is sending mixed messages when it comes to his trade war with China. @BillNeelyNBC reports from the G7 summit in France.

https://t.co/WoStKvN22j — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 25, 2019

This is from the Soros Think Progress guy:

Framing Trump’s fleeting regret over launching a trade war with an economic superpower as having “second thoughts” is likely too generous an interpretation, because it implies Donald Trump gave it a moment’s thought in the first place. https://t.co/QmwgF4xKuC — Adam Nathaniel Peck (@adamnpeck) August 25, 2019

NY Times dope:

Bob Lighthizer taking a long sip as Trump waxes about second thoughts re: escalating China trade war. pic.twitter.com/gCWdPHPU11 — Alan Rappeport (@arappeport) August 25, 2019

Yahoo News said he reversed course. Are they really this stupid?

Lying LA Times:

President Trump did something unusual at the outset of the G-7 meetings — he publicly expressed regret about a decision. https://t.co/ONN8BBz52d — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 25, 2019

Trump rep had to explain it to the dimwits:

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow clarifies President Trump having second thoughts on escalating the trade war: “He actually had second thoughts about possibly a higher tariff response to China. So it was not to remove the tariff” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/9UgKplhrLI — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 25, 2019

Of course, any explanation is described as “cleaning up.”

Mnuchin and Kudlow just held gaggle outside G7 summit. We pressed them on Trump’s “second thoughts” comments on China. I asked them whether they were just cleaning up after Trump, noting he was asked the question more than once. Mnuchin: “We’re not cleaning up anything.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 25, 2019