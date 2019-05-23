Trump memo requires sponsors to pay for the welfare used by immigrants

President Trump is signing a memorandum Thursday that will enforce a 23-year-old provision. It requires sponsors of legal immigrants in the U.S. to reimburse the government for any social services such as Medicaid or welfare used by the immigrant, Fox News reported.

The provision was part of the 1996 Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act (IIRIRA) and Welfare Reform laws. They were signed by then-President Bill Clinton.

It has not been enforced and people have forgotten about it.

Every future sponsor of an immigrant will have to commit to assuming the financial responsibilities of immigrants. They will become responsible for the medical or financial welfare benefits the immigrant receives.

The Department of Health Human Services is to collect the data of the sponsors and the immigrants. The Treasury Department will collect the funds.

This is all part of the merit immigration the President hopes to set up. The Democrats love grifters and they won’t like this.

About 66% or immigrants today got here, not because they earned it, but because they are related to someone in the country. That means immigrants get to choose future Americans and not every citizen.