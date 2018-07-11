Trump Officials Move to Kick Unions Out of Free Building Space

President Trump’s has issued two executive orders to deal with a number of union issues and one of those issues concerns the free building space set aside for federal employees unions.

The President wants the unions kicked out of free space in government buildings or they can pay rent.

Two agencies have begun following those orders.

NTEU National President Tony Reardon said that last week, the Social Security Administration’s Office of Hearing Operations informed the union that it plans to strip it of rent-free office space unilaterally. NTEU represents around 1,700 employees at the office.

The OHO-NTEU collective bargaining agreement had expired, but the union plans to make it part of their next contract.

The president of the union Tony Reardon said that it is anti-employee. The union leaders don’t want to spend dues on rent. But they also want to be around the employees all day long.

At the Health and Human Services Department, officials have proposed via bargaining that NTEU begin paying rent for office space on agency property.

That union is also fighting, and lawsuits have been filed. Union leaders believe they are entitled to ‘free’ space which is actually taxpayer funded.

Trump’s executive orders also make it easier to fire federal workers, streamline the collective bargaining negotiation process, and curb union employees’ use of official time.

On the AFSME website, they write: The administration describes Trump’s new rules, issued in May, as an effort to streamline a bloated bureaucracy and improve accountability within the federal workforce of 2.1 million. The unions counter that the orders are only the latest in Trump’s aggressive actions intended to weaken their bargaining power and make it easier to fire government workers.

The fact is it’s impossible to fire workers now. Even presidents can’t seem to fire them. If they are blatantly corrupt, they just retire on fat pensions.