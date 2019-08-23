Trump responds to China’s tariffs on swing state goods with a strong message

President Trump made his promised announcement on Twitter Friday afternoon, following China’s vow to impose new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods and resume duties on American autos.

China put those tariffs on goods exported from swing states to sway the election against Trump. It seems obvious they can go back to business as usual if Democrats win in 2020. Democrats have sent out their dog whistles by condemning the President’s approach.

The president responded this morning by calling for all American companies to get out of China and suggested they look to bring their businesses back to the United States.

In his additional statement Friday afternoon, Trump announced that effective Oct. 1, the tax on $250 BILLION of goods and products from China will increase from 25% to 30%.

Additionally, he said the tax on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports will jump from 10% to 15%.

Trump’s full statement is as follows:

For many years China (and many other countries) has been taking advantage of the United States on Trade, Intellectual Property Theft, and much more. Our Country has been losing HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year to China, with no end in sight.

Sadly, past Administrations have allowed China to get so far ahead of Fair and Balanced Trade that it has become a great burden to the American Taxpayer. As President, I can no longer allow this to happen! In the spirit of achieving Fair Trade, we must Balance this very unfair Trading Relationship.

China should not have put new Tariffs on 75 BILLION DOLLARS of United States product (politically motivated!). Starting on October 1st, the 250 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, currently being taxed at 25%, will be taxed at 30%…

…Additionally, the remaining 300 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, that was being taxed from September 1st at 10%, will now be taxed at 15%. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

China is in worse shape than us but it might not matter to them since they don’t have to please their people — they’re totalitarians who seek to control the world. They’ve moved into Africa and they have armed islands that they built in a major shipping lane. They are buying up a lot of the USA. When companies go to China, they have to give the communists their secrets. In addition, the company has to follow the communists’ oppressive, vile rules in employment and in the management of the company.

These companies have lost what it means to be American and they do it for profits.

RED CHINA

President Xi’s goals are Maoists. Foreign Affairs Mag, which leans left, has listed the concerns and you might want to read the analysis of George Kennan, the chargé d’affaires at the U.S. embassy in Moscow, famous Long Telegram explaining Soviet behavior here, on this link.

Seventy years after the cable was written, we face another communist power that threatens the world as it seeks regional dominance and global influence.

The article states that there are two central facts about China today. The first is that the country has just experienced a period of economic growth the likes of which the world had never before seen. The second is that it is ruled, increasingly dictatorially, by an unelected communist party that puts people in prison for their convictions and limits all forms of free expression and association, the author writes.

China today is strikingly similar to Soviet Russia and their power and wealth have grown enormously, the author states. We helped to get them to where they are. We need to take them seriously, but the article concludes they are not as bad as the Soviets because they are financially and culturally intertwined with the United States to some degree.

Kennan blames the problems on nationalism, but it’s really totalitarianism that is the problem.

When Trump talks about America first, he isn’t talking about totalitarianism or taking over the world. He’s talking about sovereignty and protecting this country.