Trump responds to Obama judge who stopped the wall

In the midst of a massive border invasion, an Obama judge stopped the President from building a border wall.

Haywood Gilliam a U.S. District Court Judge for the Northern District of California temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s plan to spend billions to construct a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

President Trump responded with a tweet to Judge Gilliam on his decision to block the planned reallocation of money to build a wall on the southern border with Mexico. The President described him as an “activist Obama appointed judge”.

“Another activist Obama appointed judge has just ruled against us on a section of the Southern Wall that is already under construction,” he said. “This is a ruling against Border Security and in favor of crime, drugs and human trafficking. We are asking for an expedited appeal!”

Chief Justice Roberts won’t like that, but how many Obama judges have to rule for the entire nation or against Trump before Justice Roberts get it?

Judge Gilliam’s ruling halts the administration from using the reallocated funds for projects in specific areas in Texas and Arizona.

He is an activist judge who legislates from the bench.

In January, the same judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s plan to exempt companies with religious or moral objections from an Obamacare requirement that employers include free contraception in their health-care plans, though the ruling only applies in 13 states.

That is commonly known as the Hobby Lobby case.

Gilliam thinks he has the right to rule for the nation and force his opinions on the rest of us. He doesn’t care that no one voted for him.