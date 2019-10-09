Trump Responds to Quid Pro Joe’s call for impeachment

Joe Biden called for president Trump’s impeachment today.

“To preserve our Constitution, our democracy, our basic integrity, he should be impeached,” Biden said of the President, speaking at a town hall in New Hampshire.

He said: “President Trump has indicted himself by obstructing justice, refusing to comply with the congressional inquiry, he’s already convicted himself. In full view of the world and the American people, Donald Trump has violated his oath of office, betrayed this nation and committed impeachable acts.”

The impeachment was to be based on information gathered from interviews but the President blocked them, meaning they would have to prepare for a prolonged court battle.

The Strategy Has Changed

Byron York tweeted a little while ago. He said, ”Pelosi won’t go to court to enforce subpoenas. Who needs it? Takes time; might lose. Instead, House will keep churning out subpoenas but impeach Trump based on what is known now, plus obstruction article covering unanswered subpoenas. Quick, no fuss.”

As we mentioned yesterday, the Barr-Dunham probe is growing exponentially. Dunham has hired more staff, including investigators. The probe is now looking into 2017.

The Democrats have to be nervous which means all they have is impeachment.

Democrats are using impeachment to overturn the last election and the next one.

If quid pro Joe wins in 2020, he will have to be impeached immediately for colluding with Ukraine.

The President Has Come Back Fighting

Only 25 percent want the President Impeached, which is pretty low considering the volume of Fake News coverage, but pretty high considering the fact that I did NOTHING wrong. It is all just a continuation of the greatest Scam and Witch Hunt in the history of our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2019

So pathetic to see Sleepy Joe Biden, who with his son, Hunter, and to the detriment of the American Taxpayer, has ripped off at least two countries for millions of dollars, calling for my impeachment – and I did nothing wrong. Joe’s Failing Campaign gave him no other choice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2019

It Was Okay When Kerry Did It

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson: “During the 2004 election, which he lost, John Kerry openly bragged about soliciting support from foreign leaders against his opponent that year, the incumbent President George W. Bush” pic.twitter.com/qGuksPwnOE — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 9, 2019