Trump response to Newsweek’s fake Thanksgiving story has gotta hurt

Political reporter for the almost-defunct Newsweek, Jessica Kwong tweeted out a fake story she wrote about the President. She’s a committed Trump hater. Check out her feed.

Her article was titled, How Is Trump Spending His Thanksgiving? Tweeting, Golfing, and More.

Donald Trump Jr. called Newsweek out for their fake news story, since his Dad, who doesn’t even take a salary to be abused 24/7, was in Afghanistan on Thanksgiving with Melania and the troops.

Don Jr. put two tweets side-by-side, one with photos of his father with our troops in Afghanistan and, the other, her article. Above the images, it read: “FAKE NEWS VS. REALITY.”

Fake news gonna fake! pic.twitter.com/ykmlenbFLi — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 28, 2019

President Trump retweeted his son Don Jr.’s tweet, and added the perfect response, saying about the hardly-functioning, once highly-respected publication — “I thought Newsweek was out of business?”

I thought Newsweek was out of business? https://t.co/3ro4eSJloo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2019

Actually, it was supposed to be out of business and then suddenly came back on life support with the scrubini reporters.

After she made a fool of herself with her nasty article. Kwong deleted the tweet, never apologizing. She excused herself for her “honest mistake.”

If it were an honest mistake, she would apologize. In fact, the story would never have been written because she would have asked for comment from the White House before publishing it.

Kwong’s a piece of work.

Trump headed to Afghanistan to surprise U.S. troops on Thanksgiving https://t.co/f7Xeqz1ZGQ Deleting this tweet because it was written before knowing about the president’s surprise visit to Afghanistan-an honest mistake. Story has already been updated, as shown in the screenshot. pic.twitter.com/g9CfPaV2kQ — Jessica Kwong (@JessicaGKwong) November 29, 2019

OTHERS NOTICED THAT BEHIND HER SWEET, PRETTY FACE IS A FOUL WOMAN

Jessica G Kwong, liar at large. pic.twitter.com/DvBprL7rSC — Patriotically Independent (@TAnthonyMiller1) November 28, 2019

Jessica Kwong? More like Jessica K’Wrong. I see you speak 3 languages, how do you say “I’m a shameless hack in Cantonese”? — Jacob Lewis (@jacoblewis236) November 28, 2019

Sadly, the only thing Jessica Kwong does accurately is represent the sad state of fake news. — Wil Anderson (@WilAnderson1) November 28, 2019

In a world where the media is constantly being scrutinized for their journalistic integrity…don’t be a Jessica Kwong (the You Had Me at Bigfoot of Newsweek). https://t.co/3WlXyOHXHU — You Had Me at Bigfoot (@YouHadMePodcast) November 29, 2019