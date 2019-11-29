Trump response to Newsweek’s fake Thanksgiving story has gotta hurt

By
M. Dowling
-
3

Political reporter for the almost-defunct Newsweek, Jessica Kwong tweeted out a fake story she wrote about the President. She’s a committed Trump hater. Check out her feed.

Her article was titled,  How Is Trump Spending His Thanksgiving? Tweeting, Golfing, and More.

He was with these heroes in Afghanistan.

Donald Trump Jr. called Newsweek out for their fake news story, since his Dad, who doesn’t even take a salary to be abused 24/7, was in Afghanistan on Thanksgiving with Melania and the troops.

Don Jr. put two tweets side-by-side, one with photos of his father with our troops in Afghanistan and, the other, her article. Above the images, it read: “FAKE NEWS VS. REALITY.”

President Trump retweeted his son Don Jr.’s tweet, and added the perfect response, saying about the hardly-functioning, once highly-respected publication — “I thought Newsweek was out of business?”

Actually, it was supposed to be out of business and then suddenly came back on life support with the scrubini reporters.

After she made a fool of herself with her nasty article. Kwong deleted the tweet, never apologizing. She excused herself for her “honest mistake.”

If it were an honest mistake, she would apologize. In fact, the story would never have been written because she would have asked for comment from the White House before publishing it.

Kwong’s a piece of work.

OTHERS NOTICED THAT BEHIND HER SWEET, PRETTY FACE IS A FOUL WOMAN

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...