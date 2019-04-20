Trump-Russia Probe Might Have Begun in January 2016 in the White House

Investigative journalist John Solomon said on ‘Hannity’ Wednesday night that he believes the Trump-Russia collusion investigation/plot began at a meeting in the White House in January 2016. That is six months before the date given by the FBI and Mueller as the beginning of the investigation into Trump-Russia collusion.

It was a year before an email was exchanged among top Obama officials indicating that information about the FBI’s counterintelligence probe into the Trump campaign would be withheld from President-Elect Donald Trump.

If the probe began in January 2016 in the White House and Mifsud is tied to Western intelligence, why didn’t Robert Mueller uncover this?

THE CASE AGAINST GEORGE PAPADOPOULOS

The case against George Papadopoulos is not clear. There are a number of unanswered questions.

Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos allegedly began the FBI collusion probe. In special counsel, Robert Mueller’s report Joseph Mifsud lied to the FBI about the timeline of his contacts with Papadopoulos according to Mueller, but he was not charged. Only Papadopoulos was charged.

An Italian newspaper on Thursday also revealed that after Mifsud was first linked to Papadopoulos, he allegedly went into hiding for months, living at a Rome apartment owned by Link International. The company controls Link Campus, a university in Rome that partners closely with Western intelligence agencies.

Western intelligence, not Russian. Perhaps he was tied to Western intelligence and set Papadopoulos up?

MIFSUD COULD HAVE SPIED FOR THE WEST

According to Mueller’s report, Mifsud denied having advance knowledge that Russia had Clinton emails. He also claims Papadopoulos was mistaken in claiming they discussed the topic.

Mifsud said “he and Papadopoulos had discussed cybersecurity and hacking as a larger issue and that Papadopoulos must have misunderstood their conversation,” the report says.

Stephan Roh, a friend, and adviser to Mifsud has told The Daily Caller News Foundation that Mifsud has some affiliation with Western intelligence agencies. He has said Mifsud was instructed to lay low until the Mueller investigation blew over.

Mifsud lied about the timeline and so did Papadopoulos.

The Mueller report didn’t bother to mention the dossier. They minimized into near non-existence. The dossier was used to get the FISA warrant to spy, but the FBI claims it was near-meaningless in the scheme of things.

FOR SOME REASON A BIG SHOT WANTED TO DRINK WITH GEORGE

A little over a week later, Papadopoulos had another conversation with another diplomat in London – Alexander Downer. He was the Australian high commissioner to the U.K. Why would he bother with George?

He told him over drinks that Russia might release information about Clinton.

The Australians shared that information with the FBI on July 26, 2016, days after WikiLeaks released emails stolen from the DNC.

The bureau opened its counterintelligence investigation, Crossfire Hurricane, five days later.

FLYNN WAS TARGETED EARLIER THAN WE KNEW

There are unanswered questions about General Flynn.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report reveals for the first time that Flynn was a target of the FBI’s Russia probe before the Kislyak calls.

“Previously, the FBI had opened an investigation of Flynn based on his relationship with the Russian government,” reads the report, which cited FBI interviews given by former Justice Department official Mary McCord and former FBI Director James Comey.

It isn’t known if that was before or after the spying on Papadopoulos.